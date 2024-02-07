 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Steelers' Art Rooney II on potential trade for veteran QB: 'We're not closing the door on anything'

Published: Feb 07, 2024 at 11:37 AM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The idea of the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for a veteran quarterback this offseason isn't dead yet.

In an interview with KDKA TV’s Bob Pompeani, Steelers owner and team president Art Rooney II would not dismiss the possibility. Asked whether the Steelers might consider trading for a veteran quarterback this offseason, assuming the price was right, Rooney wasn't willing to rule it out.

"As we sit here in early February, we're not closing the door on anything," Rooney said. "We have a lot of evaluations to go through, and we'll go through all of the options and do what we need to do to be better this coming season."

That appears to contradict what Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in his season-ending media conference. Asked last month if his starting quarterback for 2024 was currently on the roster, Tomlin said a definitive "yes."

Related Links

Kenny Pickett will have two years remaining on his contract starting with the coming season. Mitchell Trubisky remains on the books for the same length of time -- for now. Those are currently the only two QBs under contract for 2024. Mason Rudolph, who started the final three regular-season games and the playoff loss at Buffalo, is a pending free agent. 

That Rudolph earned the start in a must-win Week 18 game over Pickett, who had been deemed healthy after an ankle injury, was a notable demotion. It amounted to a benching of Pickett, even if the Steelers wouldn't call it that, muddying the picture somewhat for the 2022 first-rounder's outlook. 

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero previously reported that the Steelers' plan was to have Pickett enter the offseason program as QB1 but that he was expected to have competition for the job. 

Considering what Rooney said, that competition might come from anywhere, including the veteran ranks. So whether it's trading for a veteran, drafting a quarterback from an intriguing 2024 NFL Draft lot, re-signing Rudolph or exploring some other avenues, the Steelers appear to have not ruled out any of the possibilities to put pressure on Pickett next season.

Related Content

news

C.J. Stroud: Fellow first-round QB Bryce Young dealt with issues 'out of his control' in Year 1 with Panthers

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young struggled through a trying first season with the Carolina Panthers, who finished with the league's worst record at 2-15. Fellow 2023 first-round pick C.J. Stroud believes Young was put in a bad spot as a rookie, given the state of the offense that was around him, and that blame for his lack of first-year success lies elsewhere.
news

Andy Reid had former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy talk to offense ahead of AFC Championship Game

Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted during Wednesday's Super Bowl LVIII availability that he had Eric Bieniemy in to talk to the offense before the AFC Championship Game, and the former Chiefs OC's voice clearly resonates with the club after one season away in Washington.
news

Tom Brady 'surprised' team did not hire Bill Belichick as head coach for 2024 season

Tom Brady recently said on his "Let's Go" podcast that he is "surprised" that former Patriots head coach is not expected to be the head coach of a team this upcoming season.
news

Former Bills, Jets HC Rex Ryan interviews with Cowboys for defensive coordinator position

The Dallas Cowboys have interviewed Rex Ryan for their vacant defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. Ryan was previously the head coach for the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, but has been out of the coaching world since the 2016 season.
news

49ers S Tashaun Gipson on defense's 'unacceptable' performance vs. Lions: Wasn't 'our brand of football'

San Francisco's defense in the NFC Championship Game put them in the 24-7 hole before their unlikely comeback -- and the effort on that side of the ball was, in some cases, questionable. Last week, 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks referred to his unit's effort in that game as "unacceptable" and "embarrassing," and his players didn't disagree.
news

After in-season trade, Chase Young is grateful for opportunity to chase title with 49ers

After starting the season in a prove-it year for the Commanders and joining the NFC Champion 49ers at the trade deadline, Chase Young is ready to make the most of his Super Bowl opportunity at the end of a winding road.
news

Chargers' Joe Hortiz expects 'Batman and Robin' relationship with Jim Harbaugh: 'That's the way we're going to operate'

Whoever eventually delivers the Chargers their first-ever Super Bowl might well be hailed a hero. Joe Hortiz, the new general manager of the Chargers, has exactly that planned as he embarks on a partnership with head coach Jim Harbaugh.
news

Chiefs defense, youngest in NFL, has powered Kansas City to precipice of Super Bowl repeat

Patrick Mahomes remains a magician, Travis Kelce a GOAT, and Andy Reid a master offensive conductor. Yet they wouldn't be in Super Bowl LVIII if not for the best defense of this Kansas City Chiefs dynasty, which also happens to be the youngest in the NFL.
news

Chargers hiring Greg Roman, Jesse Minter as offensive, defensive coordinators

The Chargers are hiring Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as the team's next DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan reflects on upbringing, chance to win Super Bowl with Ed McCaffrey's son

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talked to reporters on Tuesday ahead of Super Bowl LVIII about his childhood in Denver and the opportunity to coach Ed McCaffrey's son, Christian.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid dismisses retirement questions: 'You're going to know when it's time. Today's not the day'

At 65 years old, it's natural for the Chiefs' Andy Reid to hear retirement chatter. Set to make his fifth Super Bowl appearance as a head coach, Big Red isn't ready to set aside his play sheet. 