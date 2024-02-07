Steelers' Art Rooney II on potential trade for veteran QB: 'We're not closing the door on anything'

Kenny Pickett will have two years remaining on his contract starting with the coming season. Mitchell Trubisky remains on the books for the same length of time -- for now. Those are currently the only two QBs under contract for 2024. Mason Rudolph, who started the final three regular-season games and the playoff loss at Buffalo, is a pending free agent.

That Rudolph earned the start in a must-win Week 18 game over Pickett, who had been deemed healthy after an ankle injury, was a notable demotion. It amounted to a benching of Pickett, even if the Steelers wouldn't call it that, muddying the picture somewhat for the 2022 first-rounder's outlook.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero previously reported that the Steelers' plan was to have Pickett enter the offseason program as QB1 but that he was expected to have competition for the job.