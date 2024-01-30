Steelers hiring ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as new offensive coordinator

The Steelers' offense was 28th in points scored in 2023. Smith's Falcons were 26th.

Just how much Smith can improve Steelers' offensive attack will no doubt be a prevailing storyline in 2024. Much as the Falcons were, he'll find a Steelers contingent stocked with skill talent such as running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens and tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. And just like Atlanta, he'll find a looming question at quarterback.

Tops on Smith's to-do list will be figuring out and building up the Steelers' QB position. At this point, Pittsburgh has 2022 first-rounder Kenny Pickett returning after a subpar second season. Longtime backup Mason Rudolph delivered Pittsburgh from its offensive doldrums down the stretch, but he's a pending free agent.