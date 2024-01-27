2024 NFL Draft: Javon Foster, Spencer Rattler among prospects who could rise at Senior Bowl

11) Isaiah Adams, OG, Illinois (6-foot-4, 320 pounds)

Illinois asked Adams to step out to right tackle during his senior year, with mixed results. His best pro position should be guard, where he physically dominated defensive tackles in the run game in 2022, and in the first two games of 2023. The former junior college All-American from Ontario, Canada should be a force playing inside, earning third-round grades by moving his man off the ball on run plays while showing good pass-protection skills for an interior player.

10) Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest (6-0, 195)

Carson was one of the more talented defensive backs in the ACC during his college career but failed to finish the past three seasons due to injuries. He has primarily been an outside corner, but Wake coaches used him in the slot more regularly this year, giving NFL teams a glimpse of his ability to play inside at the next level. If Carson can prove his foot quickness in one-on-one matchups with receivers in Mobile while staying healthy enough to make strong tackles and fight through catches during the Senior Bowl on Saturday, he'll intrigue teams looking for Day 2 corners.

9) Nelson Ceaser, Edge, Houston (6-3, 250)

Ceaser's quick, smooth first step could allow him to conquer opposing linemen during pass-rush drills. His average size won't endear him to all defensive coordinators, but similarly built players like Arnold Ebiketie and Byron Young have shown the ability to get after passers despite their relative lack of bulk. Ceaser's not weak at the point of attack, either, which could push teams looking for a designated pass rusher with starter potential to select him in Round 3.

8) Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State (6-5, 297)

A two-star high school recruit out of Michigan City, Indiana, Fiske become a five-star in the transfer portal after a strong 2022 season at Western Michigan. He chose FSU over Notre Dame and many other programs and was a big part of the Seminoles' run to the ACC championship, garnering third-team AP All-American and second-team all-conference notice. Fiske is not just a "try-hard guy" who graduated from a smaller conference to the ACC; he will show in Mobile he holds his own at the point of attack and possesses the quickness off the snap and in short areas to be considered a Day 2 pick.

7) Jalyx Hunt, Edge, Houston Christian (6-4, 248)

Like most prospects coming from outside the FBS, Hunt must prove he can hang with the physicality and athleticism of more highly recruited players. There's no issue with his quickness, as the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year has the bend and closing speed to wrap up quarterbacks and running backs in the backfield. He covers a lot of ground when dropping into coverage or taking on slot receivers, which he was asked to do regularly. If Hunt outclasses the top-rated tackles in Mobile, he'll earn comparisons to Steelers star Alex Highsmith.

6) Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina (6-1, 217)