2024 NFL Draft: Javon Foster, Spencer Rattler among prospects who could rise at Senior Bowl

Quarterbacks Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. will be the talk of Senior Bowl Week, from the practices through Saturday afternoon. But both players have had many chances to show off their abilities, thanks to the high-profile successes on their resumes.
The 11 players listed below are familiar to NFL evaluators but have a chance to prove their draft standing significantly with a strong showing in Mobile, Alabama. Here's a look at what is at stake for each of these prospects, who are ranked according to how much they could potentially help themselves by performing well.
Be sure to check out live coverage on NFL Network and NFL+ of the Senior Bowl practices (Jan. 30-Feb. 1, beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET) and game (1 p.m. ET on Feb. 3).
11) Isaiah Adams, OG, Illinois (6-foot-4, 320 pounds)
Illinois asked Adams to step out to right tackle during his senior year, with mixed results. His best pro position should be guard, where he physically dominated defensive tackles in the run game in 2022, and in the first two games of 2023. The former junior college All-American from Ontario, Canada should be a force playing inside, earning third-round grades by moving his man off the ball on run plays while showing good pass-protection skills for an interior player.
10) Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest (6-0, 195)
Carson was one of the more talented defensive backs in the ACC during his college career but failed to finish the past three seasons due to injuries. He has primarily been an outside corner, but Wake coaches used him in the slot more regularly this year, giving NFL teams a glimpse of his ability to play inside at the next level. If Carson can prove his foot quickness in one-on-one matchups with receivers in Mobile while staying healthy enough to make strong tackles and fight through catches during the Senior Bowl on Saturday, he'll intrigue teams looking for Day 2 corners.
9) Nelson Ceaser, Edge, Houston (6-3, 250)
Ceaser's quick, smooth first step could allow him to conquer opposing linemen during pass-rush drills. His average size won't endear him to all defensive coordinators, but similarly built players like Arnold Ebiketie and Byron Young have shown the ability to get after passers despite their relative lack of bulk. Ceaser's not weak at the point of attack, either, which could push teams looking for a designated pass rusher with starter potential to select him in Round 3.
8) Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State (6-5, 297)
A two-star high school recruit out of Michigan City, Indiana, Fiske become a five-star in the transfer portal after a strong 2022 season at Western Michigan. He chose FSU over Notre Dame and many other programs and was a big part of the Seminoles' run to the ACC championship, garnering third-team AP All-American and second-team all-conference notice. Fiske is not just a "try-hard guy" who graduated from a smaller conference to the ACC; he will show in Mobile he holds his own at the point of attack and possesses the quickness off the snap and in short areas to be considered a Day 2 pick.
7) Jalyx Hunt, Edge, Houston Christian (6-4, 248)
Like most prospects coming from outside the FBS, Hunt must prove he can hang with the physicality and athleticism of more highly recruited players. There's no issue with his quickness, as the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year has the bend and closing speed to wrap up quarterbacks and running backs in the backfield. He covers a lot of ground when dropping into coverage or taking on slot receivers, which he was asked to do regularly. If Hunt outclasses the top-rated tackles in Mobile, he'll earn comparisons to Steelers star Alex Highsmith.
6) Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina (6-1, 217)
Rattler's football career has been, let's say, turbulent. After a successful 2020 campaign at Oklahoma, he was benched for future Heisman winner Caleb Williams midway through the 2021 season despite leading the Sooners to five straight wins. During his two years as a starter at South Carolina, he showed the kind of strong arm (over 6,000 passing yards) and mobility (seven rushing scores) that should intrigue scouts, but his inconsistency (20 interceptions) led to mediocre team results (13-12 record). Mobile presents an excellent opportunity to impress scouts and coaches both on and off the field and earn grades worthy of Day 2 consideration.
5) Cedric Johnson, Edge, Ole Miss (6-3, 265)
Johnson is a strong edge defender who lined up all over the Rebels' front seven. He's been productive the past three seasons for Ole Miss, racking up 19 sacks and tracking down ball-carriers using his hustle and long strides. Johnson could force his way into the top-75 discussion, though, in pass-rush drills and 11-on-11 reps by showing the bend and short-area agility to beat tackles off the edge. He has the length and power to hold his own against NFL linemen as he matures, but demonstrating an ability to get off the ball and use quick hands to win on contact could push him into the second round.
4) Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon (6-3, 290)
Dorlus is listed at 290 pounds, which may be too small for some teams. He was used in various alignments in Oregon's scheme, proving too quick for most college interior linemen and using his low center of gravity to his advantage against taller tackles. If Dorlus wins with ease against this group of very good Senior Bowl tackles as well as guards in one-on-ones and 11-on-11 drills, NFL teams will care less about his on-field position and more about getting him on their roster via a top-50 selection.
3) Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State (6-7, 237)
Wilson transferred from Arizona State to FSU for 2022, teaming up with Jordan Travis for a big first season (43-897-20.9, five TDs). His numbers dropped this season due to injury (41-617-15.0, two TDs in 10 games), so his work in Mobile figures to be an important part of his evaluation. Wilson's a major red-zone threat because of his height and large catch radius, and it's tough for corners to stay with him downfield once in his stride. To maximize his draft stock, however, he must consistently win contested catches and display the short-area quickness to separate from better defenders early in his route.
2) Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State (6-6, 260)
Tyler Warren stepped up his game in 2024 for the Nittany Lions, making Johnson a bit of an afterthought; Big Ten coaches voted Warren third-team all-conference, while Johnson was an honorable mention selection. Johnson's combination of size and athleticism will be on full display during Senior Bowl week, but demonstrating effort as a blocker and consistently snatching balls from the air will show scouts his potential as a Cole Kmet-type top 50 pick.
1) Javon Foster, OT, Missouri (6-5, 319)
This year's tackle class is deep with potential starters -- which is good news for the significant number of teams looking for new pass protectors. Foster has not generated as much buzz among analysts as the other top linemen at Mobile by most, but his length, strength and strong base give him the tools to be an outstanding starter. His anchor in pass pro and power as a run blocker are known but consistently displaying the balance and foot quickness to stay square to edge defenders and cut off the inside lane would be a boon to his odds of going in the top 50.