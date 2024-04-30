Jerod Mayo, Eliot Wolf hope drafting Drake Maye leads New England Patriots into next era of success

Together, Glaser said, they wanted to highlight what Mayo wanted the team to represent. Notably, an asterisk is incorporated with each phrase, highlighting a key word: we, works, payoff, together. The asterisk symbolizes the north star, because, as Glaser said, the north star "constantly moves but it's something we always strive for." This is another core idea for the team.

One day, Mayo decided the back wall needed art -- something unique and personal. Glaser, the highest-ranking woman ever in the Patriots organization, tapped into a relationship she had with Rob "ProBlak" Gibbs, a Black Boston native who is a visual artist and organizer, commissioning him to do the wall mural. The result is a grand, colorful piece that prominently features a young Black kid in a football uniform, looking at Mayo and other Patriots legends in uniform, envisioning he could be like them one day.

"Diversity matters on our staff, Black and white, young and old, former players and non-players. Players' mental health matters. Relationships with players matter," said Mayo, the first Black head coach in Patriots history. "People matter. What you stand for matters. You have to work at it and build it."

Despite the significant changes in the Patriots building, the levels of respect for Belichick are still immense -- the team put his picture on a wall featuring other noteworthy coaches, executives and scouts who left a huge mark in New England. Mayo, who played for Belichick and served as an assistant on his staff, will certainly lean on some similar principles; he credited the legendary coach for allowing assistant coaches like him to evaluate and write reports on draft prospects early, to get the experience.

But this is Mayo's team. As he sees it, the most important part of his approach to leading this group is to show "warmth before confidence."

"You gotta show these guys that you care about them," Mayo told me. "It's different than it was back in the day where you expect them to just do what you say. You gotta show them you care about them as a man, as a father, before you even start talking X and Os. Once you build that relationship with players then you can be tough on them. But not before. I coach out of love and my staff will too."

Mayo's leadership style and culture-building have left an imprint on the people he touches. Multiple people, from Wolf to Glaser to his coaches and players, raved about those facets of his person.

"(Owner Robert) Kraft couldn't pick a better leader after the leaving of the legendary coach BB. Mayo is the right one," Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux told me via text this weekend. "Once we get that offense clicking, we will be back in playoff mode and hopefully further. Always will be a top defense if not the best defense."

A handful of changes that have become clear this offseason under Mayo and Wolf:

Maye was given his No. 10 jersey upon his Patriots introduction Friday. No longer are rookies required to "earn" their numbers, beginning with numbers in the 50s before the season, like they did during the Belichick era. Maye revealed there was a mini-basketball hoop in the Patriots locker room when he was on his pre-draft visit. It hasn't been present in recent years before Mayo took over. Wolf opened the draft-room door to any scouts or coaches who wanted to join this past weekend. An extremely large group did. Previously, the Patriots' draft room included only a very small group of invited scouts and executives. Wolf, with the help of senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith, has tweaked the team's grading system, influenced by Wolf and Highsmith's past history in the front office of the Green Bay Packers. Simply put, they work with a more traditional, value-based board, compared to the fit-based board of the Belichick era. The 2024 Patriots board had roughly 200 players, per a source. Previously, the Patriots would regularly have 125-150 players as fits on their draft board, a much smaller number than many other teams.

Wolf has not received the official title of general manager, but he has taken on most of the functions that a GM typically is in charge of, having control of the 53-man roster and making final decisions, like drafting players.

The son of former Packers general manager (and Hall of Famer) Ron Wolf, Eliot Wolf has been writing scouting reports since he was a kid. He was groomed to be in this spot, and with the support of well-respected front office executives and scouting directors, including Matt Groh, Highsmith, Camren Williams, Patrick Stewart and Brian Smith, Wolf and the Patriots were ready for this moment.