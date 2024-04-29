2024 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round

Drafted: No. 83 overall





This will be the conversation in future scouting meetings after teams watch Corum average 100 yards of total offense per game as a rushing/receiving threat for the Rams:





"Hey, how come we didn't draft Blake Corum a few years ago?”





“Well, he was short, had average speed and we thought he was only productive because he played behind a great offensive line.”





“OK, let's avoid that sort of thinking this year."