Debrief: 32 thoughts for 32 teams after the 2024 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings apparently wanted to use a lot of draft resources to trade up for UNC quarterback Drake Maye -- and instead, they wound up using a lot of draft resources to trade up for Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported during Round 1 that Minnesota continued to aggressively try to move up to No. 3 overall with the Patriots until late in the process, attempting to use their extra first-round pick, the No. 23 overall choice acquired from the Texans, to make it happen. It didn't work. So the Vikings settled for a small trade up to take J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall. Fair enough.





The weirder part is how many assets they gave up to make Turner happen at No. 17 overall. Here's what ultimately left the building in two trades made with Houston (to get to No. 23 in March) and Jacksonville (to get to No. 17 on Thursday):





2024 second-round pick (No. 42 overall)

2024 fifth-round pick (No. 167 overall)

2024 sixth-round pick (No. 188 overall)

2025 second-round pick

2025 third-round pick

2025 fourth-round pick





Turner was a fine prospect, even if I (and the Colts) liked Laiatu Latu better as a pass rusher. But that is a wild haul to give up for one swing at the plate.