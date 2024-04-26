Lions trade up to select Alabama CB Terrion Arnold at No. 24 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions leaped up the draft board to swipe one of the top defensive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Lions acquired the No. 24 overall pick in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys to select Alabama corner Terrion Arnold.

Detroit sent the 29th overall pick and the 73rd pick (third-round) to Dallas for the 24th selection and a 2025 seventh-rounder.

The move is a home-run swing by general manager Brad Holmes, who snags a pro-ready defensive back for a defense that desperately needed aid in the secondary.

Arnold earned first-team All-American and All-SEC honors in his final season at Alabama, tying for sixth in the FBS with five interceptions and fifth in passes defensed (17). According to Pro Football Focus, Arnold finished with the fifth-lowest passer rating allowed at 50.7 (minimum 60 coverage targets), the lowest rating allowed in coverage by a Crimson Tide defender since NFL star Trevon Diggs posted a 45.3 in 2019.

Arguably the draft's most charismatic player, Arnold captivated reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine with his command of the podium. He was even better on the field, nailing most every drill and testing at a rate that matches premier up-and-coming corners like Chicago's Jaylon Johnson.

Arnold is quick, fluid, controlled and built to blanket receivers in man coverage. His greatest asset might be his aggression, which makes up for his slight lack of size and allows him to serve as a reliable cover man -- no matter the type of receiver he's facing. His ability to snag passes outside of the frame makes him a budding interception artist, and because he generally thrives at staying close to his assignment, he should use this blend of skills to make plays at the next level.

Arnold joins fellow former Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch, a 2023 second-rounder, in Detroit's secondary.

The Lions' defense ranked bottom-six in the NFL in pass yards allowed per game, passing yards allowed per attempt and pass touchdowns given up in 2023. Detroit released veteran Cam Sutton this offseason following legal issues.

Arnold was projected to go higher in the draft, but when he fell into the 20s, Holmes swooped in and swiped the Alabama product. The Lions GM has shown no fear in maneuvering the board and making moves for players he targets. Last season, it worked out swimmingly for Detroit, which netted big-time playmakers for its division championship run. Adding Arnold to the mix immediately upgrades Detroit's biggest area of weakness.