Lions release CB Cameron Sutton following issuance of domestic violence arrest warrant

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have released cornerback Cameron Sutton after a domestic battery warrant was issued for his arrest.
The Hillsborough County (Florida) Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced that Sutton was wanted for alleged domestic battery by strangulation. The charge is a third-degree felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison. Authorities posted on social media Wednesday that they needed the public's assistance in locating a wanted subject.
The Lions issued a statement Wednesday the announcement of the warrant.
"We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning," the Lions said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time."
One day later, the Lions cut ties with the 29-year-old Sutton, who signed a three-year, $33 million contract with Detroit in March 2023. He started all 17 regular-season games and three postseason games this past season, with one interception and one forced fumble. Prior to signing with Detroit, Sutton spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, recording nine interceptions in 101 games (56 starts) in his career.