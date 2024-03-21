Lions release CB Cameron Sutton following issuance of domestic violence arrest warrant

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have released cornerback Cameron Sutton after a domestic battery warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Hillsborough County (Florida) Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced that Sutton was wanted for alleged domestic battery by strangulation. The charge is a third-degree felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison. Authorities posted on social media Wednesday that they needed the public's assistance in locating a wanted subject.

The Lions issued a statement Wednesday the announcement of the warrant.

"We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning," the Lions said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time."