 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Arrest warrant issued for Lions CB Cameron Sutton for alleged domestic battery

Published: Mar 20, 2024 at 01:47 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Authorities in Florida have issued an arrest warrant for Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton for alleged domestic battery by strangulation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.

Authorities posted on social media that they needed the public's assistance in locating a wanted subject.

"We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning," the Lions said in a statement on Wednesday. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time."

Sutton, 29, signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lions in March 2023 after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sutton has recorded nine interceptions in 101 games in his career with 56 starts.

Related Content

news

New kickoff format, ban on hip-drop tackle among 10 rule proposals to be heard at Annual League Meeting

The NFL on Wednesday announced its 2024 playing rule, bylaw and resolution proposals to be voted on at next week's Annual League Meeting next week, which takes place March 24-27.
news

Mike Williams sees 'great fit' with Aaron Rodgers, Jets: 'A pretty good opportunity ahead of us'

Mike Williams needed a new home. The Jets needed a receiver. The two are now a couple and can't wait to build a football life together in 2024.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Watch USC QB Caleb Williams' pro day live on NFL+ at 1:30 p.m. ET

The University of Southern California conducts its pro day on Wednesday, which means welcome to the Caleb Williams show, and you can watch all the action live on NFL+ starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. 
news

QB Jimmy Garoppolo on suspension: 'Just messed up' Therapeutic Use Exemption

Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Tuesday, the former Raiders signal-caller said the two-game ban came after he messed up the Therapeutic Use Exemption.
news

Jets signing free-agent receiver Mike Williams to one-year deal worth up to $15 million after visit

Mike Williams' next chapter of his NFL career will look different than his last in a number of ways -- except at quarterback. The receiver is signing a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Jets.
news

New Saints DE Chase Young to undergo neck surgery

New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young is set to undergo neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Browns signing WR Jerry Jeudy to three-year extension worth up to $58 million

The Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy have agreed to a three-year extension up to $58 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts pays for funeral expenses for Houston-area HS football player

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts recently paid for the funeral expenses of a star Houston-area high school linebacker, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Bengals sign OT Trent Brown to one-year contract

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to sign veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown to a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.