Arrest warrant issued for Lions CB Cameron Sutton for alleged domestic battery

Authorities in Florida have issued an arrest warrant for Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton for alleged domestic battery by strangulation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.

Authorities posted on social media that they needed the public's assistance in locating a wanted subject.

"We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning," the Lions said in a statement on Wednesday. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time."

Sutton, 29, signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lions in March 2023 after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.