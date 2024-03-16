Jets expected to sign former Cowboys OT Tyron Smith to one-year deal worth up to $20 million

Throughout his career in Dallas, Smith became known as one of the best tackles around the league. The first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft will now move on from protecting Dak Prescott to Rodgers in New York.

In the past few years, Smith's play has been derailed due to injuries. He missed most of the 2020 and 2022 seasons. Since 2020, Smith has started in 30 regular season games and earned one Pro Bowl appearance.

Smith's arrival in New York is a huge help since the Jets offense allowed 64 sacks in 2023, tied for the fourth-most in the league. Smith was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded pass-blocking tackle in 2023 with an 88.6 pass-blocking grade, per NFL Research. His 84.6 PFF offensive grade was fifth among all tackles.