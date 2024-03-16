 Skip to main content
Jets expected to sign former Cowboys OT Tyron Smith to one-year deal worth up to $20 million

Published: Mar 15, 2024 at 09:06 PM Updated: Mar 15, 2024 at 09:54 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

Aaron Rodgers will have a new big man protecting him in 2024.

The Jets are expected to sign former Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year deal worth up to $20 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per sources. 

Smith, 33, hit the free-agent market for the first time in his career after spending 13 seasons in Dallas. Smith earned eight Pro Bowl nods for the Cowboys and was the longest-tenured player on the team this past season.

Throughout his career in Dallas, Smith became known as one of the best tackles around the league. The first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft will now move on from protecting Dak Prescott to Rodgers in New York. 

In the past few years, Smith's play has been derailed due to injuries. He missed most of the 2020 and 2022 seasons. Since 2020, Smith has started in 30 regular season games and earned one Pro Bowl appearance.

Smith's arrival in New York is a huge help since the Jets offense allowed 64 sacks in 2023, tied for the fourth-most in the league. Smith was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded pass-blocking tackle in 2023 with an 88.6 pass-blocking grade, per NFL Research. His 84.6 PFF offensive grade was fifth among all tackles. 

New York is doing all it can to protect Rodgers, who is coming off an Achilles tear. The Jets have bolstered their offensive line by adding John Simpson and acquiring Morgan Moses from Baltimore. With Smith officially gone from Dallas, the Cowboys have work to do to improve Prescott's protection up front.

