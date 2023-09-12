Around the NFL

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers suffered torn Achilles vs. Bills, will miss remainder of 2023 NFL season

Published: Sep 12, 2023 at 11:05 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Aaron Rodgers' aspirations for resurrecting the New York Jets lasted just four snaps.

Rodgers' and the Jets' cruelest fears were realized on Tuesday as an MRI revealed he suffered a torn left Achilles in Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources.

It's a crushing blow at the onset of what was hoped to be a renaissance season for the Jets and, furthermore, bears questioning what's next for Rodgers, who turns 40 on Dec. 2.

Going forward, 2021 NFL Draft No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson will be the Jets' starting quarterback, which head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday night after he said the team feared Rodgers had ruptured his Achilles.

Related Links

The loss of Rodgers hung over the Jets' dramatic overtime win on Monday, as the long-beleaguered franchise was riding an offseason of optimism into a 2023 campaign that crashed before it got out of park.

Rodgers, who hasn't missed a game due to injury since 2017, was part of only four plays (one that resulted in a penalty), with his abbreviated stat line in his Jets debut reading: 0 of 1 with a 39.6 QB rating. His third dropback saw him pressured just as his first two did. This time, Bills pass rusher Leonard Floyd got a hold of him and wrestled him down with Rodgers' left foot catching on the turf and his Achilles tearing in the process.

The four-time Most Valuable Player initially got up to his feet and then sat back down.

Rodgers was carted to the locker room after a trip inside the blue medical tent. He was shown in a walking boot on his way to X-rays on the broadcast.

Initially deemed an ankle injury that came up negative after the X-rays, Rodgers' Achilles was the real culprit.

The Jets haven't put together a winning season since 2015 or clinched a playoff berth since 2010. Rodgers acquired in a massive offseason trade with the Green Bay Packers, who will now receive a second-round pick next year following Rodgers' season-ending injury (Green Bay was set to receive a first-rounder if Rodgers played in at least 65 percent of snaps this year).

That trade was envisioned to end New York's playoff drought, but now, once more, Wilson will be looked on to be the savior.

The BYU product is 8-14 as a starter over his previous two seasons. The common theme in 2022 was that Wilson's poor play held back a New York squad bolstered by a tenacious defense.

New York's defense is still outstanding, as evidenced by Monday's performance. Running back Breece Hall looked amazing in his return from a torn ACL, and there are winning pieces all around Wilson.

The Jets are technically 1-0 with Rodgers as a starter. Will their grand expectations crumble in his absence, or will they be able to rally without him as they did Monday?

A high-profile matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 will be the first confirmation of what lies ahead for Gang Green.

Related Content

news

Packers to receive second-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft following Aaron Rodgers injury

The Green Bay Packers, who traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets back in April, will now receive a second-round draft pick as part of the deal now that Rodgers is set to miss the final 16 games of the season due to a torn Achilles.
news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) 'probably unavailable' vs. Browns

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is expected to miss a few weeks due to a hamstring suffered against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley on J.C. Jackson's Week 1 struggles: 'Our entire group on defense needs to improve'

J.C. Jackson had a rough outing in his return to action on Sunday -- despite logging an end-zone INT. Chargers HC Brandon Staley on Monday discussed Jackson's performance vs. the Dolphins.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chris Jones' new one-year deal with Chiefs worth up to $25 million; Kansas City has option to franchise tag DL in 2024

Chris Jones' new contract with the Chiefs is worth up to $25 million through incentives with a base salary of $19.5 million, but Kansas City still has the option to give the All-Pro DL the franchise tag in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jets RB Breece Hall 'still that dude' in return from ACL injury vs. Bills

While Aaron Rodgers' injury left a dark cloud over an incredible win Monday night, the on-field start of Jets RB Breece Hall's comeback from a serious knee injury was the silver lining. 
news

Bills QB Josh Allen after four-turnover game vs. Jets: 'I am the reason we lost tonight'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen relived a MetLife nightmare from 2022, tossing interceptions and costing his team a chance at a division win against the New York Jets.
news

Jets undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson on 65-yard walk-off punt return vs. Bills: 'It felt like I was dreaming'

After quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with what is now feared to be a torn Achilles, a cloud momentarily formed over the Jets. But the team fought through it, forcing the Bills to overtime, where Xavier Gipson delivered the knockout blow.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Jets' overtime win against Bills on Monday night

On an evening in which an injury to Aaron Rodgers cast a shadow, the New York Jets still found a path to prevail against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers feared to have suffered torn Achilles in overtime win over Bills

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles on the first drive of Monday night's win over the Bills.
news

Week 1 Monday inactives: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets