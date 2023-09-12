Aaron Rodgers' arrival likely too good to be true for Jets after season-opening injury

On the Jets' fourth play from scrimmage, less than four minutes into this dream, Rodgers was chased from the pocket and dragged down by the Bills' Leonard Floyd, his left foot stretching awkwardly as he fell. He stood, briefly, and hopped a few times. And then he sat back down on the field in resignation. It took a few moments for everyone to grasp the dawning nightmare. And then, as the air had gone out of Testaverde's season, so, too, did it go out of this one. Rodgers was helped into the sideline medical tent, where he stayed for several long minutes, then onto a cart, then -- with a boot on his left foot and his head sunk -- driven through the stadium's tunnel until he limped into an X-ray room. There would be no positive manifestation Monday night, by Rodgers, by the fans, by anyone watching, only disbelief and, for a few moments, utter silence.

The defense forced four Josh Allen turnovers -- three interceptions by Jordan Whitehead -- and Garrett Wilson made a circus touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter. Running back Breece Hall, returning from a torn ACL, ran for 127 yards on 10 carries. And Zach Wilson, who has tried to learn from Rodgers this summer, regained, incredibly, the job he lost.

"I gotta keep getting better," Wilson said.