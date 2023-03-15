Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says intention is to play for New York Jets in 2023

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that the Packers and Jets continue to negotiate on a trade for the four-time MVP but have not yet agreed to trade terms, per sources. Green Bay is not looking for multiple first-round picks like other QBs have commanded in recent years, per Pelissero.

"From my side all the love, appreciation and gratitude for everything Green Bay has done for me," Rodgers said. "And also the reality of the situation, like it is what it is. The Packers would like to move on. They've let me know that in so many words, they've let other people know that in direct words. And because I still have that fire and I want to play, I'd like to play in New York, it's just a matter of getting that done at this point."