Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says intention is to play for New York Jets in 2023

Published: Mar 15, 2023 at 01:29 PM
NFLShield
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show that he has made it clear since last Friday that his intention is to play for the New York Jets in 2023.

"I think since Friday I've made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," Rodgers said. "And I haven't been holding anything up at this point, it's been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me, and kind of digging their heels in, so it is interesting at this point to step back and take a look at the whole picture."

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that the Packers and Jets continue to negotiate on a trade for the four-time MVP but have not yet agreed to trade terms, per sources. Green Bay is not looking for multiple first-round picks like other QBs have commanded in recent years, per Pelissero.

"From my side all the love, appreciation and gratitude for everything Green Bay has done for me," Rodgers said. "And also the reality of the situation, like it is what it is. The Packers would like to move on. They've let me know that in so many words, they've let other people know that in direct words. And because I still have that fire and I want to play, I'd like to play in New York, it's just a matter of getting that done at this point."

