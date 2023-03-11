Around the NFL

Packers CEO Mark Murphy can see Aaron Rodgers returning 'if things don't work out the way we would want'

Published: Mar 10, 2023 at 07:24 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The writing might have already been on the wall in Green Bay, but Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy went ahead and verbalized it.

While speaking during a telecast of the WIAA girls' basketball state tournament, Murphy confirmed the team recently granted Aaron Rodgers permission to speak to the Jets about a potential trade, and he also was asked if there's a scenario where the quarterback is still starting for Green Bay in 2023.

"Yeah. I mean, unless if things don't work out the way we would want, yeah," Murphy said. "He's obviously a great player. Four-time MVP. But I think it's trying to find what he wants and what we want, and hopefully, we can find a win-win situation."

Related Links

Murphy's statement comes three days after Jets brass met with Rodgers in California. Although the 39-year-old quarterback has not publicly expressed whether he wants to return to Lambeau for a 19th season, retire or play elsewhere, the CEO's response suggests the Packers are leaning toward door No. 3.

"I can't get into all the details," Murphy told Action 2 Sports’ Adriana Torres at the tournament. "But it's a situation where I think we wanted to help Aaron achieve what he wanted, as well as the Packers, and hopefully create a situation where it's kind of a win for both sides."

However the situation unfolds, Murphy also communicated that it will ideally come to a resolution ahead of free agency's start date on Wednesday.

If the Packers do repeat history by trading Rodgers to New York as they did with Brett Favre 15 years ago, they'll bid farewell to a four-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion who ranks first in franchise history in passing touchdowns (475) and second in passing yards (59,055).

They'd then replace him with Jordan Love, whose selection in the 2020 NFL Draft kicked off an annual offseason sideshow revolving around whether Rodgers would return to green and gold.

Love sat for three years, just as Rodgers did before him, and the team will already have a decision to make on Love's fifth-year option before he ever takes the field as a Week 1 starter.

For what it's worth, Murphy expressed full confidence in Love to take the reins following two back-to-back Hall of Famers behind center.

"We have a lot of confidence in him," Murphy said. "We drafted him and developed him. A lot of credit goes to our coaches and to Jordan. But we do think he's ready."

All of this remains speculation five days ahead of the official start to free agency. And as that speculation swirls, Murphy appears to be looking backward on Rodgers' impact as a Packer rather than forward.

"Aaron had a great career here and regardless of what happens, you know, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Murphy said. "He'll be in our Hall of Fame. We'll bring him back and retire his number, but this is just one of the things that you go through as a team, and again, we want to try to achieve something that's good for both Aaron and us."

Related Content

news

Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Panthers for WR D.J. Moore, four draft picks

The Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver D.J. Moore, the 2023 No. 9 overall pick, a 2023 second-round pick, a first-round selection in 2024 and a second in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Rams release LB Leonard Floyd after third season in Los Angeles

The Rams released outside linebacker Leonard Floyd after his third season with the club, the team announced Friday.

news

Patriots safety, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty announces retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who won three Super Bowls with New England, announced his retirement on Friday.

news

Dolphins picking up QB Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option

Miami has informed Tua Tagovailoa it is picking up the quarterback's fifth-year option, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

news

Approaching 14th season, safety Kareem Jackson not ready to walk away from NFL

As safety Kareem Jackson approaches free agency, he still believes he offers value to a prospective team -- especially one expecting to contend for a title. "Definitely, definitely. Year 14, obviously would love for the payday to be right," Jackson said during a Friday appearance on Good Morning Football.

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy undergoes successful elbow surgery, could throw in three months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy finally has had elbow surgery. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Friday that Purdy underwent successful surgery on his elbow.

news

Titans release Pro Bowl center Ben Jones after seven seasons with club

A veteran center with a career's worth of quality production is headed to free agency. The Tennessee Titans have released Ben Jones with a failed physical designation.

news

DE Brandon Graham re-signs with Eagles on one-year deal; Darius Slay available in trade

Brandon Graham will continue his career in the City of Brotherly Love instead of testing the free-agent market, while another key veteran could be on his way out of Philly.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Vikings release WR Adam Thielen after a decade in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings are releasing two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen on Friday. Thielen spent the entirety of his 10-year career in Minnesota, recording 534 catches for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns over 135 regular-season games.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

Here is each team's full set of picks for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE