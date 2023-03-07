Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers receives permission to speak with Jets

Published: Mar 07, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers took a step toward a potential separation on Tuesday.

Green Bay granted the four-time NFL MVP permission to speak with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Related Links

Trey Wingo first reported the news.

A Jets continent also is flying to visit with Rodgers on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

The due diligence signals sides could be preparing to part ways, but it doesn't preclude Rodgers from ultimately deciding he wants to remain in Green Bay or retire altogether.

Last week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the rumor mill suggested the Packers were ready to move on from Rodgers. General manager Brian Gutekunst added fuel to those flames by talking up Jordan Love, including noting the former first-round pick is "ready" to start.

If Rodgers has indeed determined he wants to continue his playing days outside of Green Bay, the Jets make logical sense. Gang Green has said they want to bring in a veteran quarterback this offseason to pair with Zach Wilson. With Derek Carr choosing New Orleans on Monday, New York's top fallback option to Rodgers was taken off the board.

Two prominent Jets players are also publicly campaigning for Rodgers to be on his way to New York.

If the talks between Rodgers and the Jets go well, New York and Green Bay would have to work out a trade for the future Hall of Famer. The cost wouldn't be as exorbitant as it might have been last year, particularly given the fact that Rodgers' contract will need to be adjusted to make the numbers work under the salary cap.

There are still several more hurdles before Rodgers becomes an ex-Packer, but the race has officially started.

Related Content

news

Ravens place non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.

news

Buccaneers releasing veteran LT Donovan Smith in salary cap-saving move

Donovan Smith's eight-year tenure in Tampa Bay is finished. The Buccaneers are releasing the veteran left tackle on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Dolphins releasing CB Byron Jones after three seasons

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones is being released after three seasons in Miami, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

2023 NFL franchise tag tracker: Who will get tagged ahead of Tuesday deadline?

Tuesday marks the official deadline for NFL teams to use a tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. NFL.com is keeping track of all the league's tag news ahead of today's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

news

Colts retain Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator, hire Brian Mason as new special teams coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts are retaining defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for Shane Steichen's coaching staff in 2023 while adding a special teams coordinator from the college ranks.

news

Jeff Wilson 'would love to be back' with Dolphins in 2023: 'I feel like they love having me there'

Miami exited the season with zero running backs from its active roster under contract in 2023. Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are all set to be free agents. Wilson says he wants to return.

news

Lorenzo Carter returning to Falcons on two-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons kept one free agent off the market. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Falcons are signing pass rusher Lorenzo Carter to a two-year contract.

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers' offseason rumors: 'I hope he is not going nowhere'

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones discussed on "Good Morning Football" that he hopes QB Aaron Rodgers stays with the Packers for the 2023 season.

news

Seahawks, QB Geno Smith agree to new three-year contract worth $105 million

The Seahawks ensured Geno Smith will continue to write his new career narrative in Seattle in 2023 and beyond. Smith and the Seahawks have agreed to a new three-year, $105 million contract.

news

Chiefs expected to release DE Frank Clark

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to release defensive end Frank Clark after the sides couldn't come to terms on a revised contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

news

Chiefs not expected to place second franchise tag on OT Orlando Brown

The Chiefs are not expected to use a second franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE