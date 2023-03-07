Packers QB Aaron Rodgers receives permission to speak with Jets

Green Bay granted the four-time NFL MVP permission to speak with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
Trey Wingo first reported the news.
A Jets continent also is flying to visit with Rodgers on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
The due diligence signals sides could be preparing to part ways, but it doesn't preclude Rodgers from ultimately deciding he wants to remain in Green Bay or retire altogether.
Last week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the rumor mill suggested the Packers were ready to move on from Rodgers. General manager Brian Gutekunst added fuel to those flames by talking up Jordan Love, including noting the former first-round pick is "ready" to start.
If Rodgers has indeed determined he wants to continue his playing days outside of Green Bay, the Jets make logical sense. Gang Green has said they want to bring in a veteran quarterback this offseason to pair with Zach Wilson. With Derek Carr choosing New Orleans on Monday, New York's top fallback option to Rodgers was taken off the board.
Two prominent Jets players are also publicly campaigning for Rodgers to be on his way to New York.
If the talks between Rodgers and the Jets go well, New York and Green Bay would have to work out a trade for the future Hall of Famer. The cost wouldn't be as exorbitant as it might have been last year, particularly given the fact that Rodgers' contract will need to be adjusted to make the numbers work under the salary cap.
There are still several more hurdles before Rodgers becomes an ex-Packer, but the race has officially started.