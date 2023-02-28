Packers GM Brian Gutekunst unsure of Aaron Rodgers' plans for 2023 season, 'excited' for Jordan Love's future

Love made one notable appearance in the 2022 season, filling in for the injured Rodgers in a prime-time game in Philadelphia. Love's solid outing (6-of-9, 113 yards, TD) against the future NFC champions was enough to inspire confidence in the 24-year-old ahead of his fourth NFL campaign.

Green Bay still has to decide by May 1 whether to exercise the former first-round pick's fifth-year option, which Gutekunst said they're still "working through" as other dominoes still need to fall in Wisconsin. What's not up for debate is Love's desire to start next season.

"He's probably expressed that he wants to start every season," Gutekunst told NFL.com. "He knows where he's at, and I think he's eager to play. So he wants that opportunity. Sometimes those things are out of your control, like they have been for him over the last few years. But he's ready and excited."

If Rodgers were to return to the team in 2023 or demand a trade to another organization, his contract would need restructuring, which Gutekunst acknowledged Tuesday.

Rodgers is due $59.515 million in 2023, including $58.3 million structured as an option bonus that lowers his cap number to about $31.6 million if he's on the Packers next season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported earlier this month. If Rodgers is traded, the Packers would need to rework the deal for cap purposes prior to any trade.

The four-time All-Pro QB's 2023 destination is one of the first big dominoes yet to fall in the 2023 offseason. In a free-agent QB market peppered with Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr at the top, Rodgers' decision whether to return to football, request a trade or even play in 2023, even as he enters his age-40 season, will dictate how the class shakes out and who will land where.

But the NFL won't wait for Rodgers forever.

There is a deadline for the Packers and other teams to move on from this conversation, and that's the start of the new league year on March 15.