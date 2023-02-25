2023 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies intriguing team fits for top prospects

In his latest 2023 mock draft, Jeremiah has Detroit taking Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. It's an intriguing option for the Lions, who hold two first-round picks (Nos. 6 and 18), and Jeremiah elaborated on his prediction after speaking with several teams about the prospect.





"In making calls, just around the league -- the best way to do the quarterback conversation is to talk to the teams that don't need one, and then you'll get an accurate feel, just how they evaluate them and what they think. Anthony Richardson is the second quarterback for several teams that I talked to," Jeremiah said. "We can look at the numbers and it doesn't look great on paper. You look at the accuracy, this, that and the other ... He's got elite arm strength. He's a rare athlete. You don't see quarterbacks running away from LSU with 80-yard touchdown runs. He's got (a) big-time ceiling, big-time ability. If you want to fall in love with Anthony Richardson, pop on (the) Utah (tape) -- you'd think he's the first pick in the draft. Even Missouri, he made some big-time plays in that game."





Jeremiah added that he understands Richardson is "a little bit of a roller-coaster" on tape, but with game-changing QBs at such a premium, teams are willing to take chances. Seeing how Jared Goff's still under contract for two more seasons, taking Richardson now would give the Lions an opportunity to patiently develop the 21-year-old.





"I know he hasn't played a ton, but teams are starting to look at some of these quarterbacks as lottery tickets, and this one has the biggest payout," Jeremiah said. "That's why I think you're going to see Richardson go pretty high. The reason I have him there with the Lions is, I think, sometimes when you have those two picks (in Round 1), I don't want to say it's a luxury -- because you're trying to get good players -- but when you look at the landscape of the NFL right now, and you look at the high-end quarterback play, this gives you an opportunity to take a shot at one of those guys who could be that. He's not at that level right now, but ceiling-wise, with him and Jared Goff, his ceiling is immensely higher. Jared is a solid, steady player right now. He's playing winning football. But I think there is a ceiling on him. With Richardson, you don't have a ceiling. That's why I think you'll see him go. But in making calls the last couple days, I don't even think he'll get (to No. 18)."