AFC West draft grades: Raiders maximize value early; Super Bowl champion Chiefs amass hazy haul

Round 2

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Jr. (No. 63 overall)

Round 3

Arkansas LB Drew Sanders (No. 67)

Iowa CB Riley Moss (No. 83)

Round 6

Boise State S JL Skinner (No. 183)

Round 7

Oregon C Alex Forsyth (No. 257)





By virtue of the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades, the Broncos entered the 2023 NFL Draft with no selections in the first two rounds. But they moved up into the final slot of Round 2 to draft Marvin Mims Jr. -- an interesting move, considering the team's talent at receiver. Mims is a deep-ball threat who gives Denver some flexibility, as both he and Jerry Jeudy can line up inside and outside. The Broncos now appear to be keeping Jeudy and Courtland Sutton after rebuffing trade offers on both. Early in Round 3, Denver went with Drew Sanders at linebacker, another spot where the starting talent is respectable. But Sanders' pass-rush ability can be folded in while he continues to get a feel for playing off the ball. Since trading Bradley Chubb, Denver's pass-rush sources have been limited. Riley Moss could have a chance to compete for a starting job opposite Pat Surtain II. Although Moss is a bit lean and can be stressed by bigger and faster targets, he has the quickness and coverage instincts to factor either inside (mostly new to him) or outside. One hundred picks later, the Broncos landed a potential steal in JL Skinner. His pre-draft chest injury prevented him from working out, but Skinner's size and playmaking instincts should have had him off the board sooner. Denver's final pick, Alex Forsyth, might also surprise. The Broncos don't appear to be sold on Lloyd Cushenberry at center, and Forsyth has 27 college starts there. He's not an elite athlete or overly powerful, but the Oregon product has the technical know-how and length to push for a job inside. It was surprising to see Denver make just one OL pick (late) and fail to address the RB position at all, but the Broncos had limited draft currency and appeared to add an interesting layer of talent.