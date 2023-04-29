The First Read: Winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

1) Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets: The Jets found an offensive lineman in the second round -- Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann -- but they still have concerns at tackle that haven't been addressed thus far. Jets GM Joe Douglas watched the top four prospects at that position go before the team made its first selection on Thursday, and the end result was the acquisition of Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV with the 15th overall pick. McDonald wasn't a bad option. It's just that Rodgers is supposed to be the missing piece in this team's Super Bowl puzzle, and he turns 40 in December. The Jets need to do everything possible to keep him healthy. They may be betting on tackles like Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown or Max Mitchell getting the job done, but all three battled injuries in 2022. If they can't stay on the field -- and the Jets can't find another option in this draft or on the street -- this could be the fatal flaw that kills this franchise's dreams.