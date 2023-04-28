Raiders trade up to select Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer at No. 35 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

He lived up to the expectations in his final campaign with the Irish, recording 67 receptions for 809 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns in 2022, breaking his own single-season school record for receiving TDs by a tight end and earning him first-team All-American honors.

When reviewing his game film, it's not difficult to see a resemblance between Mayer and longtime NFL tight end Jason Witten. The Notre Dame standout exhibits many of the same traits -- strong hands, quality size, above-average blocking technique and adequate athleticism -- that made Witten an 11-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro in his 17-year career.

He'll project to fit similarly in the Raiders' offense, and is set to replace Darren Waller, who was traded to the New York Giants this offseason.