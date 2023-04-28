2023 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 2

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft is officially underway. Eric Edholm provides analysis for every player drafted in Rounds 2 and 3 below. Follow along as we update live!
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
ROUND 2
Well, it was bound to happen one way or another. The son of the former Steelers linebacker great is a different type of player at corner. But his length and athleticism should help a Pittsburgh secondary that has been a bit shorthanded on the outside.
I thought Levis could be a target for Tennessee at No. 11, so this certainly represents a pretty good value here. Whether Levis ever develops to peak form is debatable, but I believe he's landing in a good spot where he can challenge for a starting job this year or next. His athletic ability and arm talent might be a tad bit overhyped, but Levis is mentally and physically tough.
The Lions lacked a receiving talent at tight end following the trade of T.J. Hockenson last season, but that void is now filled. LaPorta didn't put up big numbers at Iowa because of QB issues, but he absolutely could be the second-best TE receiving threat this year behind Dalton Kincaid. LaPorta plays with Lions-esque passion, too.