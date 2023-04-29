2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 6-7

Published: Apr 29, 2023 at 03:52 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft is officially underway. Eric Edholm provides analysis for every player drafted in Rounds 6 and 7 below. Follow along as we update live!

NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.

ROUND 6

Pick
178
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
(from CHI through MIA, KC)
Eric Scott Jr.
Eric Scott Jr.
Southern Mississippi · DB

Scott was a slower-footed, long corner who often was used to cover big-slot weapons. His upside is questionable, but he has some interesting traits.

Pick
179
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from HOU through TB)
Karl Brooks
Karl Brooks
Bowling Green · DT

After playing end in college, Brooks figured to move inside in the NFL -- after some tough testing numbers at his pro day. But his production was elite, especially considering he was playing out of position for such a bulky guy. He might be a 5-technique in Green Bay.

Pick
180
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Kei'Trel Clark
Kei'Trel Clark
Louisville · DB

He's small but very fast and plays with a tone-setting urgency despite his lack of mass and length. 

Pick
181
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(from IND)
Josh Hayes
Kansas State · DB

Hayes ran 40 times of 4.44 and 4.49 seconds at his pro day, which likely got him drafted. The former North Dakota State transfer via Virginia, where he had a lost season in 2021, best projects to the slot.

Pick
182
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
TCU · DB

Tomlinson didn't meet the minimum size thresholds for some teams at just under 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with a short wingspan. With a few college teams getting the best of him, he's almost certainly a slot-only corner, but Tomlinson was a competitive, instinctive, team-driven leader at TCU.

Pick
183
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(from DEN through DET)
JL Skinner III
JL Skinner III
Boise State · DB

Denver struck gold with Justin Simmons years ago on Day 3 of the draft, and it has drafted a similarly built talent here in Skinner. He's a rangy, long playmaker but might be more effective closer to the line of scrimmage than as a center fielder.

Pick
184
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from LV through NE)
Zaire Barnes
Zaire Barnes
Western Michigan · LB

An underrated athlete, Barnes plays with a decent nose for the ball and could be a solid Day 3 pickup because of his extensive special-teams experience in his college career.

Pick
185
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(from NYJ)
Parker Washington
Parker Washington
Penn State · WR

A player with similarities to Amari Rodgers or Ty Montgomery, Washington figures to play in the slot predominantly and could add some toughness as a middle-field option.

Follow Eric Edholm on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Packers select Penn State QB Sean Clifford in fifth round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers drafted a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Packers selected Penn State QB Sean Clifford with the 149 overall pick.

news

Browns select UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Round 5 of 2023 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns selected UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson with the 140th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

Raiders trade up to select Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell at end of Round 4 of 2023 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders moved back into the fourth round to select a rookie quarterback to join starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Vegas picked Purdue signal-caller Aidan O'Connell with the No. 135 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Rams select Georgia QB Stetson Bennett at pick No. 128 in 2023 NFL Draft

The Rams are adding another Bulldog to back up their Georgia quarterback. Los Angeles selected quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round with the 128th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

Saints trade up to select Fresno State QB Jake Haener with pick No. 127 of 2023 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints traded back into the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft to add another Fresno State Bulldog to the quarterback room. The Saints selected Jake Haener with the No. 127 overall pick.

news

Patriots trade up to draft Maryland kicker Chad Ryland in rare deal with Jets

The Patriots traded up with the Jets, spending their newly acquired pick (No. 112) on Maryland kicker Chad Ryland in the fourth round.

news

Eagles trade up to take Georgia CB Kelee Ringo at No. 105 in 2023 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to stockpile former Georgia Bulldogs. Philly traded up to the No. 105 overall pick to select defensive back Kelee Ringo.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 4-5

Eric Edholm breaks down Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 4 and 5.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane thinks first-rounder Dalton Kincaid will 'pair well' with Dawson Knox as tight end duo

After drafting tight end Dalton Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he envisions Kincaid and current TE Dawson Knox complementing each other due to their different skill sets.

news

Mike Vrabel labels Will Levis as Titans' third QB: Whatever happens after that is 'up to the players'

Although the Tennessee Titans moved up eight spots in the second round of the NFL draft to add Will Levis as another competitor in the quarterback room, head coach Mike Vrabel said he will begin his career at the bottom of the depth chart.

news

Falcons first-rounder Bijan Robinson thinks how RBs are 'being valued now' is headed in right direction

Not one but two running backs were taken amid the 2023 NFL Draft's first 15 picks in a surprising turn of events on Thursday. No. 8 overall pick and new Atlanta Falcons back Bijan Robinson hopes it kick-starts a trend for drafts to come after recent years showed fewer RBs taken early.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More