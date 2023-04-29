2023 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 6-7

Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft is officially underway. Eric Edholm provides analysis for every player drafted in Rounds 6 and 7 below. Follow along as we update live!
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
ROUND 6
Scott was a slower-footed, long corner who often was used to cover big-slot weapons. His upside is questionable, but he has some interesting traits.
After playing end in college, Brooks figured to move inside in the NFL -- after some tough testing numbers at his pro day. But his production was elite, especially considering he was playing out of position for such a bulky guy. He might be a 5-technique in Green Bay.
He's small but very fast and plays with a tone-setting urgency despite his lack of mass and length.
Hayes ran 40 times of 4.44 and 4.49 seconds at his pro day, which likely got him drafted. The former North Dakota State transfer via Virginia, where he had a lost season in 2021, best projects to the slot.
Tomlinson didn't meet the minimum size thresholds for some teams at just under 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with a short wingspan. With a few college teams getting the best of him, he's almost certainly a slot-only corner, but Tomlinson was a competitive, instinctive, team-driven leader at TCU.
Denver struck gold with Justin Simmons years ago on Day 3 of the draft, and it has drafted a similarly built talent here in Skinner. He's a rangy, long playmaker but might be more effective closer to the line of scrimmage than as a center fielder.
An underrated athlete, Barnes plays with a decent nose for the ball and could be a solid Day 3 pickup because of his extensive special-teams experience in his college career.
A player with similarities to Amari Rodgers or Ty Montgomery, Washington figures to play in the slot predominantly and could add some toughness as a middle-field option.