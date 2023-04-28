2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

Published: Apr 27, 2023 at 08:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is officially underway in Kansas City, Missouri. Below is Bucky Brooks' analysis for every player drafted in Round 1. Follow along as we update live!

NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.

Pick
1
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
Alabama · QB

Size is a concern but Young is a special and polished player from the pocket. He's a point guard who distributes the ball to his playmakers, throws an accurate ball and possesses all the traits the Panthers want in their franchise quarterback. It's not about how high Young's ceiling is, it's that he has a high floor. 

Pick
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Ohio State · QB

This pick always made sense for the Texans. Stroud might be the best quarterback from this class when we look back in three years. He checks all the boxes as a prototypical passer and is a natural thrower with timing, touch and anticipation who carved up the best defenses in college football week in and week out. 

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama · Edge

First-year head coach DeMeco Ryans is trying to replicate what he had in San Francisco with a defensive front that dominated at the point of attack. He now has his version of Nick Bosa in Anderson, who has the power, instincts and sack production to thrive at the next level and is a technical marvel when it comes to pass rushing.

Pick
4
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson
Florida · QB

This is an NBA draft-type pick where teams select players on pure potential and traits. That's what Richardson offers. He has exceptional physical dimensions and makes effortless plays. We could see him take over the league much like Colin Kaepernick did for a short span early in his career, but the one thing we need is Richardson to play more games to see what he can truly offer this Colts team. 

Pick
5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois · CB

The Seahawks remade their defense over the course of the offseason, and Witherspoon completes their secondary. He has a versatile game with instincts, ball skills and awareness to shine. He has a dawg mentality and his competitiveness will fit right in in Seattle.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Colts select Florida QB Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

news

Texans select Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with No. 2 overall pick; trade up to select Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 3 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night. Houston then surprised with a trade up to No. 3 to select Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr.

news

Best prospects available in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft underway, here's a list of the best remaining draft prospects from NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Top 150 prospect rankings.

news

Panthers select Alabama QB Bryce Young with No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday night.

news

Cardinals, Eagles reach settlement regarding tampering over HC hire of Jonathan Gannon

The Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals have settled a tampering investigation regarding the Cardinals' hiring of former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach, the two teams announced Thursday night.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Who is the CAN'T-MISS prospect?

Who is the can't-miss prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft? Texas running back Bijan Robinson is a popular pick, but Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson has his eyes on a defensive player. NFL Network analysts offer up eight candidates.

news

Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: Texans take Will Anderson at No. 2; Pats pounce on Tyree Wilson

In Lance Zierlein's final first-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson take center stage. Which edge rusher goes No. 2 overall? Which one slides? Check out the full rundown, 1-31.

news

2023 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Thursday ahead of Round 1

The Carolina Panthers will kick off the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick and, as league sources have believed for weeks, it is expected to be Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Peter Schrager 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Titans trade up for C.J. Stroud; Vikings, Giants nab running back

In his final first-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Peter Schrager sees the Titans trading into the top three for a quarterback. Plus, the Vikings and Giants each grab a running back. Check out the full rundown, 1-31.

news

Texans, Raiders lead NFL with 12 2023 NFL Draft picks with HOU one of four teams with multiple first-rounders

A look inside the numbers provided by NFL Research reveals teams such as the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams will have plenty of chances to bolster their ranks, while squads such as the Miami Dolphins will have to make the most out of very little.

news

Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: Texans pick 2-3 after trade; Zay Flowers goes 11th overall

With less than 24 hours until the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah unveils his final mock of Round 1. Who does Carolina take at No. 1? Surprise at No. 11? See every pick, 1-31.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More