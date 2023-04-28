2023 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is officially underway in Kansas City, Missouri. Below is Bucky Brooks' analysis for every player drafted in Round 1. Follow along as we update live!
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
Size is a concern but Young is a special and polished player from the pocket. He's a point guard who distributes the ball to his playmakers, throws an accurate ball and possesses all the traits the Panthers want in their franchise quarterback. It's not about how high Young's ceiling is, it's that he has a high floor.
This pick always made sense for the Texans. Stroud might be the best quarterback from this class when we look back in three years. He checks all the boxes as a prototypical passer and is a natural thrower with timing, touch and anticipation who carved up the best defenses in college football week in and week out.
First-year head coach DeMeco Ryans is trying to replicate what he had in San Francisco with a defensive front that dominated at the point of attack. He now has his version of Nick Bosa in Anderson, who has the power, instincts and sack production to thrive at the next level and is a technical marvel when it comes to pass rushing.
This is an NBA draft-type pick where teams select players on pure potential and traits. That's what Richardson offers. He has exceptional physical dimensions and makes effortless plays. We could see him take over the league much like Colin Kaepernick did for a short span early in his career, but the one thing we need is Richardson to play more games to see what he can truly offer this Colts team.
The Seahawks remade their defense over the course of the offseason, and Witherspoon completes their secondary. He has a versatile game with instincts, ball skills and awareness to shine. He has a dawg mentality and his competitiveness will fit right in in Seattle.