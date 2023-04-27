Around the NFL

Jaguars LT Cam Robinson to be suspended for violation of performance-enhancing drug policy

Published: Apr 27, 2023 at 08:21 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson will be suspended to start the 2023 season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning.

The amount of games Robinson will be suspended is not yet known.

Robinson, 27, is entering his seventh season -- all as a starter for the Jaguars.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Robinson signed a three-year, $34.25 million extension with Jacksonville. During the team's AFC South-winning run last year, Robinson started 14 games but missed the final five (including playoffs) with a knee injury.

Walker Little started in place of Robinson last season.

Over his career with the Jaguars, Robinson has played in 75 games, all of them starts.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Thursday ahead of Round 1

The Carolina Panthers will kick off the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick and, as league sources have believed for weeks, it is expected to be Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning.

news

Did Brock Purdy make 2023 'Mr. Irrelevant' most anticipated ever?

It's unlikely there's ever been as much anticipation for the final pick of a draft, as "Mr. Irrelevant" will be chosen for the first time since Brock Purdy's historic rookie season last year.

news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon: QB Kyler Murray 'moving along well' in ACL rehab, 'chomping at the bit' to get back on field

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon gave another update on his team's franchise QB's recovery from ACL surgery, saying that Kyler Murray is "moving along well" in rehab and "chomping at the bit" to get back on the field.

news

Texans, Raiders lead NFL with 12 2023 NFL Draft picks with HOU one of four teams with multiple first-rounders

A look inside the numbers provided by NFL Research reveals teams such as the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams will have plenty of chances to bolster their ranks, while squads such as the Miami Dolphins will have to make the most out of very little.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: WR Corey Davis is 'valued member' of team but 'there's a business aspect to football'

Speaking Tuesday, Jets GM Joe Douglas referred to Corey Davis as a "valued member of this team" and complimented his work ethic, but did not comment on whether the pass-catcher could be traded as the wide receiver room fills up with more consistent contributors.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with DT DaVon Hamilton on three-year, $34.5 million deal

DT DaVon Hamilton and the Jaguars have agreed to terms on a three-year, $34.5 million deal with $23 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday evening.

news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: 'Bittersweetness' moving on from Aaron Rodgers, but 'really excited' for Jordan Love era

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst attempted to summarize everything regarding the Aaron Rodgers trade Wednesday, hours after Rodgers was introduced as the newest Jet and just over 24 hours before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Aaron Rodgers excited to be 'part of the history' of storied Jets franchise, thinks New York can 'win it all'

If Monday was news day and Tuesday was for processing reality, Wednesday served as a coronation for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Speaking at his introductory news conference, Rodgers spoke on his excitement about joining a team that he believes can "win it all" this year.

news

Commanders declining DE Chase Young's fifth-year option

The Commanders are not going to exercise defensive end Chase Young's fifth-year option, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

Rams' Sean McVay confident in Aaron Donald during rebuild: 'The greats elevate people' around them

Although Rams defensive end Aaron Donald has contemplated retirement in recent years, head coach Sean McVay is not worried about what the All-Pro will bring during Los Angeles' rebuild.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE