Jaguars LT Cam Robinson to be suspended for violation of performance-enhancing drug policy

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson will be suspended to start the 2023 season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning.
The amount of games Robinson will be suspended is not yet known.
Robinson, 27, is entering his seventh season -- all as a starter for the Jaguars.
Ahead of the 2022 season, Robinson signed a three-year, $34.25 million extension with Jacksonville. During the team's AFC South-winning run last year, Robinson started 14 games but missed the final five (including playoffs) with a knee injury.
Walker Little started in place of Robinson last season.
Over his career with the Jaguars, Robinson has played in 75 games, all of them starts.