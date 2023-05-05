2023 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts assembled the freakiest class; five picks that took me by surprise

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 15 overall





I wasn't the only person caught off guard by New York taking McDonald at No. 15 overall. Throughout the mock madness of the pre-draft process, the Iowa State product was hit or miss to be selected in the first round at all. In my final projection, I had him coming off the board with the last pick of Day 1. Consequently, when his name was called relatively early on Thursday night -- by a team that didn't have a screaming need on the edge -- is was surprising. That said, it wasn't irrational. The freakish pass rusher joins a Jets defensive front that excels at hunting the quarterback. With Aaron Rodgers upgrading the offense, McDonald gives New York another closer to throw into the rotation and finish games against opponents chasing points. Although his lightweight stature could prevent him from playing as an every-down defender early in his career, the 239-pound McDonald's skills as a dynamic sack artist in the mold of Randy Gregory and Brian Burns could pay dividends if the Rodgers-led offense lights up the scoreboard to create pass-rush opportunities.