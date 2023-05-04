Analysis

2024 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Published: May 04, 2023 at 04:42 PM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

It's no secret that many teams are now crafting their free-agency philosophies around the value of receiving potential compensatory selections in any given year.

So, how do compensatory picks work?

The number of compensatory picks allotted each year (in exchange for departing players) is limited to the number of teams in the league (32), per the collective bargaining agreement. However, compensatory picks are not divided up equally among the teams, and no team can receive more than four compensatory picks (for players leaving) in a single year. To qualify for compensatory picks, teams must end up with more or better qualifying free agents lost than gained in a particular year.

Teams are awarded compensatory draft picks between Rounds 3 and 7 based on a league formula that takes into account a player's average salary per year (APY), snap count and postseason awards. While there is an expected level of compensation for a player based on the amount he has signed for, his playing time (or lack thereof) in the upcoming season could alter the expectation.

In November of 2020, the NFL announced it would award two third-round selections (one in consecutive years) to any team that had a minority coach or executive hired as head coach or general manager by another NFL club (teams that lost employees to a head coach and general manager position would receive three). Those selections come at the back end of the compensatory picks awarded in the third round. The 49ers received their first of three picks in 2023 as a result of having Ran Carthon (Titans GM) and DeMeco Ryans (Texans head coach) hired away this offseason.

The compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft won't be determined by the NFL Management Council's formula until after the 2023 season is over, but in this post, I'll attempt to project who will be receiving compensatory picks next year and the round in which those picks could fall.

Keep in mind: Players need to have been signed as unrestricted free agents before the May 1 deadline and rank high enough among their peers to qualify for the compensatory-pick formula. Players that were released by their previous team are not eligible for the formula, so they're not included in the key additions and losses here.

Related Links

TEAM PROJECTED TO RECEIVE 5 PICKS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

Projected compensatory picks: Two in Round 3; two in Round 5; one in Round 6.

Key free-agent losses: Samson Ebukam (Colts), Jimmy Garoppolo (Raiders), Mike McGlinchey (Broncos), Emmanuel Moseley (Lions), Charles Omenihu (Chiefs), Jimmie Ward (Texans).

Key free-agent additions: Sam Darnold, Javon Hargrave.


Comp-pick analysis: The 49ers will receive the second of three third-rounders awarded for losing DeMeco Ryans (Texans head coach) and Ran Carthon (Titans GM) this offseason. The departure of Garoppolo was canceled out by the signing of Hargrave, but the loss of McGlinchey nets a third-rounder. If you are keeping track of the leaderboard for compensatory picks, the 49ers are the undisputed kings over the last two seasons with seven received in 2023 and five projected for 2024.

TEAMS PROJECTED TO RECEIVE 4 PICKS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Projected compensatory picks: Two in Round 6; two in Round 7.

Key free-agent losses: Greg Gaines (Buccaneers), Matt Gay (Colts), Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers), A'Shawn Robinson (Giants), Nick Scott (Bengals).

Key free-agent additions: None.


Comp-pick analysis: Provided Robinson and Scott play the roles I expect them to with their new teams, the Rams should receive the maximum number of compensatory picks for the third consecutive year.

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Projected compensatory picks: One in Round 3; two in Round 5; one in Round 6. 

Key free-agent losses: Andre Dillard (Titans), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Lions), Javon Hargrave (49ers), Miles Sanders (Panthers), Isaac Seumalo (Steelers).

Key free-agent additions: None.


Comp-pick analysis: The Eagles played the compensatory pick game perfectly. They knew they would have a large number of players depart in free agency, and they didn’t add any projected qualifying free agents to the team. Philadelphia should receive the maximum number of picks, including a third-rounder for Hargrave.

TEAMS PROJECTED TO RECEIVE 3 PICKS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

Projected compensatory pick: One in Round 5; two in Round 6.

Key free-agent losses: Allen Lazard (Jets), Dean Lowry (Vikings), Jarran Reed (Seahawks), Robert Tonyan (Bears).

Key free-agent additions: None.


Comp-pick analysis: The Packers are losing four qualifying free agents, but I expect them to receive just three compensatory picks due to the relatively low APY of Tonyan’s reported deal (one-year, $2.65 million). Lazard should net a fifth-rounder while Reed and Lowry could return a sixth-rounder each.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Projected compensatory picks: Two in Round 4; one in Round 6.

Key free-agent losses: Andy Dalton (Panthers), Marcus Davenport (Vikings), Kaden Elliss (Falcons), David Onyemata (Falcons), Shy Tuttle (Panthers).

Key free-agent additions: Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd, Jamaal Williams.


Comp-pick analysis: Some of the signings/departures cancel each other out here, but the Saints are likely to receive three picks, including fourth-rounders for Davenport and Onyemata.

New York Jets
New York Jets

Projected compensatory picks: One in Round 6; two in Round 7.

Key free-agent losses: Dan Feeney (Dolphins), Nate Herbig (Steelers), Sheldon Rankins (Texans), Nathan Shepherd (Saints), Mike White (Dolphins).

Key free-agent additions: Mecole Hardman, Allen Lazard.


Comp-pick analysis: The losses of Rankins and Shepherd should be canceled out in the formula by the additions of Lazard and Hardman. The Jets still had three other departures that should result in a sixth-rounder (Herbig) and two seventh-rounders (Feeney and White). There is a chance that Feeney ultimately does not play enough in 2023 to earn the Jets a comp pick.

TEAMS PROJECTED TO RECEIVE 2 PICKS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Projected compensatory picks: One in Round 5; one in Round 6. 

Key free-agent losses: Jessie Bates (Falcons), Vonn Bell (Panthers), Hayden Hurst (Panthers), Samaje Perine (Broncos).

Key free-agent additions: Orlando Brown, Nick Scott.


Comp-pick analysis: For the first time since 2019, the Bengals should be receiving compensatory picks. Bates’ departure and Brown’s arrival should cancel each other out in the formula, but Cincinnati should receive a fifth- and sixth-rounder for its other losses.

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

Projected compensatory picks: Two in Round 6.

Key free-agent losses: Connor McGovern (Bills), Dalton Schultz (Texans).

Key free-agent additions: None


Comp-pick analysis: Considering the contracts signed by McGovern and Schultz, a pair of sixth-rounders should be heading to the Cowboys.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Projected compensatory picks: One in Round 3; one in Round 6.

Key free-agent losses: Marvin Jones (Lions), Arden Key (Titans), Chris Manhertz (Broncos), Jawaan Taylor (Chiefs).

Key free-agent additions: None.


Comp-pick analysis: On the surface, losing four qualifying free agents and signing no qualifying free agents looks like it should result in Jacksonville receiving multiple compensatory picks, but not so fast, my friend. The contracts and/or playing time for Manhertz and Jones might not reach the level needed to return compensatory picks. The departures of Taylor and Key will certainly bring in a third- and sixth round-pick.

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Projected compensatory picks: Two in Round 5.

Key free-agent losses: Orlando Brown (Bengals), Mecole Hardman (Jets), Khalen Saunders (Saints), JuJu Smith-Schuster (Patriots), Juan Thornhill (Browns), Andrew Wylie (Commanders).

Key free-agent additions: Mike Edwards, Charles Omenihu, Jawaan Taylor, Drue Tranquill.


Comp-pick analysis: The Chiefs are no stranger to the compensatory pick game. This year they were active in the market, with six qualifying losses and four gains likely to result in the addition of two fifth-round picks.

TEAMS PROJECTED TO RECEIVE 1 PICK

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Projected compensatory picks: One in Round 4.

Key free-agent losses: Zach Allen (Broncos), Byron Murphy (Vikings).

Key free-agent addition: Kyzir White.


Comp-pick analysis: After signing a three-year, $47.5 million deal with Denver, Allen’s departure should provide a fourth-round selection for Arizona. Murphy and White could cancel each other out in the compensatory pick formula.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Projected compensatory pick: One in Round 4.

Key losses: Josh Oliver (Vikings), Ben Powers (Broncos).

Key free-agent addition: Nelson Agholor.


Comp-pick analysis: Oliver and Agholor could cancel each other out in the formula, but Powers’ departure should bring a fourth-round pick.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Projected compensatory picks: One in Round 3.

Key free-agent losses: Tremaine Edmunds (Bears), Devin Singletary (Texans).

Key free-agent additions: Deonte Harty, Connor McGovern.


Comp-pick analysis: Edmunds signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Bears to take over their starting inside linebacker spot. Buffalo’s lower-tier signings/departures should cancel each other out, but Edmunds’ move projects to provide a third-rounder.

Teams projected to not receive any compensatory picks: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter.

Related Content

news

AFC North draft grades: Steelers nail biggest needs; Ravens immediately reward re-signed Lamar Jackson

Did anyone address roster needs more efficiently than the Steelers? How did the Ravens reward Lamar Jackson? And what kind of fresh talent did the Bengals and Browns just collect? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each AFC North team.

news

NFC North draft grades: Bears, Lions and Packers close gap on division champion Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings ran away with the division title last season, but did the other three teams just close the gap in the 2023 NFL Draft? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each NFC North team.

news

Top 10 games of the 2023 NFL season: Bengals-Chiefs, Cowboys-49ers among tantalizing matchups

Will Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs notch a second consecutive win against the Bengals? Or will Joe Burrow and crew get revenge for their loss in the AFC title game? Nick Shook eyes the top 10 matchups of the 2023 NFL season.

news

AFC West draft grades: Raiders maximize value early; Super Bowl champion Chiefs amass hazy haul

Did the rest of the AFC West close the talent gap on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for all four teams in the division.

news

Which game should kick off the 2023 NFL season? Eagles-Chiefs among top options

While we wait for the 2023 NFL schedule to be unveiled, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game. They zero in on four options, including a pair of postseason rematches.

news

NFC West draft grades: Seahawks score another inspiring infusion of talent; 49ers get bold at kicker

Did the Seahawks ace the draft once again? How did Monti Ossenfort do in his maiden voyage with the Cardinals? Can the 49ers' boldness pay off? Will the Rams' dart throws bear fruit? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each NFC West team.

news

AFC East draft grades: Bills boost Josh Allen; Patriots score with smart early picks

Will Dalton Kincaid electrify the Bills' offense? How much value did the Patriots get with their selection of Christian Gonzalez? Might the Jets regret trading out of range of the top OTs? Where does Cam Smith fit in Miami? Eric Edholm grades the draft hauls of each AFC East squad.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round

The Rams might have found a big addition to their backfield in sixth-round running back Zach Evans, but he certainly isn't the only potential gem in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chad Reuter ranks his favorite picks in each round.

news

NFC East draft grades: Rich Eagles got richer, while Giants found value in need areas

How big a boost did the Eagles supply to an already-loaded roster? Did the Giants find value in need areas? Were the Cowboys outfoxed in Round 1? Did the Commanders reach? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each NFC East team.

news

Which teams won 2023 NFL Draft? Eagles, Texans and Lions headline my nine favorite prospect hauls

Who won the 2023 NFL Draft? Adam Schein spotlights nine teams with exquisite prospect hauls. After nabbing both QB C.J. Stroud and edge Will Anderson Jr., the Houston Texans get plenty of love ... but they're not No. 1.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Ten perfect player-team fits

Is Bijan Robinson ideally positioned to turn the Atlanta Falcons into an offensive juggernaut? Bucky Brooks identifies 10 perfect player-team fits coming out of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More