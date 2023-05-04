2024 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

It's no secret that many teams are now crafting their free-agency philosophies around the value of receiving potential compensatory selections in any given year.

So, how do compensatory picks work?

The number of compensatory picks allotted each year (in exchange for departing players) is limited to the number of teams in the league (32), per the collective bargaining agreement. However, compensatory picks are not divided up equally among the teams, and no team can receive more than four compensatory picks (for players leaving) in a single year. To qualify for compensatory picks, teams must end up with more or better qualifying free agents lost than gained in a particular year.

Teams are awarded compensatory draft picks between Rounds 3 and 7 based on a league formula that takes into account a player's average salary per year (APY), snap count and postseason awards. While there is an expected level of compensation for a player based on the amount he has signed for, his playing time (or lack thereof) in the upcoming season could alter the expectation.

In November of 2020, the NFL announced it would award two third-round selections (one in consecutive years) to any team that had a minority coach or executive hired as head coach or general manager by another NFL club (teams that lost employees to a head coach and general manager position would receive three). Those selections come at the back end of the compensatory picks awarded in the third round. The 49ers received their first of three picks in 2023 as a result of having Ran Carthon (Titans GM) and DeMeco Ryans (Texans head coach) hired away this offseason.