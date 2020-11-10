Around the NFL

NFL owners pass resolution rewarding teams for developing minority coaches, execs

Published: Nov 10, 2020 at 04:16 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

NFL owners approved a proposal that will reward teams for developing minority coaches and front office executives who go on to become head coaches and general managers for other organizations, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Tuesday.

The measure is subject to NFL Players Association approval, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Teams that lose a minority coach or executive to a head coach or general manager job with another team will receive a third-round compensatory pick for two consecutive years, per Pelissero. If a team loses a minority coach and an executive to HC and GM roles, that club will receive a third-round compensatory pick for three consecutive years.

According to the resolution, a team is eligible to receive draft pick compensation if the candidate in question has been "employed by the employer-club for a minimum of two years." There can be no break in employment between teams.

NFL executive VP of football operations Troy Vincent said this resolution compliments "the overall collection of things we're doing to try to increase mobility among, in particular Black coaches, and females as well."

Earlier this year, the NFL expanded the Rooney Rule to require additional interviews of minority candidates.

