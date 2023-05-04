Top 10 games of the 2023 NFL season: Bengals-Chiefs, Cowboys-49ers among tantalizing matchups

Any Dolphins fan that has felt insecure at any point about the team's decision to select Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert in the 2020 NFL Draft should feel more confident about their signal-caller coming out of the 2022 season -- at least, based on what Tagovailoa did while healthy. Though he lost time to multiple concussions, when Tagovailoa was at the controls, he ran an incredibly explosive offense that put Miami on the map. Herbert, meanwhile, has proven to be a dynamite quarterback with the Chargers and finally got over the hump and into the playoffs. This matchup didn't produce a ton of points in Inglewood last year, but we did get to see a wacky Tyreek Hill touchdown and a one-score finish. We should be in for another good one this time around. Both teams are looking to push past the Wild Card Round, and both figure to play a notable role in how the loaded AFC shakes out.