2023 NFL All-Paid Team: Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill and Aaron Donald headline top earners by position

AVERAGE PER YEAR: $52 million





Without hiring an agent, Jackson negotiated a five-year, $260 million contract that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history at $52 million per season. The 2019 unanimous NFL MVP bet on himself last season -- playing out his fifth-year option and forcing the Ravens to franchise tag him this offseason -- and won.





Despite having logged just 70 NFL games thus far, Jackson ranks fifth on the all-time quarterback rushing list with 4,437 career yards. Each of the players ahead of him has played more than twice as many games: Michael Vick (143 games), Cam Newton (148), Russell Wilson (173) and Randall Cunningham (161). As far as throwing the football, last year was supposedly a down season for Jackson, but he still led all qualified QBs with a 124.7 passer rating on intermediate tosses (10-19 air yards, per Next Gen Stats).





At the end of the day, this game is about wins and losses; since 1970, only Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Roger Staubach have won a higher percentage of their career games (minimum 25 starts) than Jackson, who boasts a .738 mark (45-16).





How good does the Chiefs' 10-year, $450 million contract with Mahomes look now? It's a bargain. The lesson here: If you have a quarterback you believe in, lock him up early -- as in the earliest. The Bengals and Chargers would have been wise to get their deals done with Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, respectively, before Jalen Hurts' and Jackson's deals came through.





2022 ALL-PAID QB: Aaron Rodgers