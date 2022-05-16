Packers agree to terms with CB Jaire Alexander on four-year, $84M extension

news

Each step of Jarvis Landry's career brought him more success -- and took him farther away from home. His next move brings him as close as possible to it. Landry's one-year deal with the Saints returns him to the New Orleans area, where he first appeared on the national radar as a star wide receiver at Lutcher High School, then thrived alongside pal Odell Beckham Jr. at LSU before moving onto the NFL.