Packers agree to terms with CB Jaire Alexander on four-year, $84M extension

Jaire Alexander's abbreviated 2021 season didn't discourage the Packers from investing in him for the long haul.
Alexander and Green Bay have agreed to a four-year, $84 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Alexander receives $31 million in the first year of the extension, per Rapoport, and the new deal makes Alexander the top-earning corner in the NFL in annual average salary, surpassing Cleveland's Denzel Ward at $21 million per year.
Alexander proved to be an elite cornerback in 2020, posting the best defensive grade and the best coverage grade among every player at his position, per Pro Football Focus. He wasn't as fortunate in 2021, suffering an injury that limited him to just four regular-season games.
Alexander's absence didn't diminish his standing in the view of the club, though, instead proving his value by how much the Packers missed him. Thankfully for Green Bay, in-season addition Rasul Douglas stepped up to fill the void, performing well enough to earn a three-year, $21 million extension in March.
Green Bay is doubling down on its investment in its secondary by securing the services of Alexander through 2026. It's a well-earned extension for the former first-round pick out of Louisville, who has proven he's worth big-time money at a premier position.