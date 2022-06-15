Steelers, Minkah Fitzpatrick agree to four-year, $73.6 million extension

Minkah Fitzpatrick is now the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

The Steelers and Fitzpatrick have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth more than $73.6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources. The team has since announced the news.

The deal includes $36 million guaranteed upon signing, according to Rapoport.

"We are very excited to sign Minkah to a new five-year contract," said Steelers general Manager Omar Khan, via the team's website. "Minkah is one of the top safeties in the NFL and we are thrilled he will be in Pittsburgh through at least the next five years. When we traded for him, we knew he was going to be an integral part of our defense and we look forward to that continuing as we prepare for the upcoming season."

Fitzpatrick, 25, had one year remaining on his rookie contract. The two-time All-Pro safety was acquired by the Steelers from the Dolphins during the 2019 season.

"I am very excited," said Fitzpatrick. "I am still kind of in shock right now. It's a blessing. I am really excited. It's just the beginning. I am appreciative. I am thankful. Now I just want to keep on chopping.

"I love the history here. What it stands for. The standard we are held to. The standard Coach (Mike) Tomlin holds us to, on the field and off the field. The standard of winning playoff games, division titles and championship games."