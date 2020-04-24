Texans' Laremy Tunsil signs 3-year, $66M extension

Call it just another day for Bill O'Brien, but it keeps one of the game's premier tackles protecting Deshaun Watson's blindside through the 2023 season. Tunsil was dealt by the Dolphins last August, along with wide receiver Kenny Stills, and proceeded to produce his first Pro Bowl campaign. The Texans showed incremental improvement on offense in 2019, while Watson took far fewer sacks than in 2018 (62-44).