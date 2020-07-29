Joey Bosa, Chargers agree to huge 5-year, $135M extension

With 5 p.m. PT looming as the deadline for players to report to training camp, Los Angeles Chargers standout defensive end Joey Bosa made it just in time.

Seeking a new contract, there were some lingering questions. Not long after showing up, there were millions of answers to be had.

Bosa and the Chargers have reached an agreement on a massive five-year, $135 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, Tuesday evening. The Chargers announced the extension shortly thereafter.

The extension keeps Bosa with the Bolts for the next six years. Included within the extension is $102 million in guaranteed money with $78 million guaranteed at signing, Rapoport added.

ESPN first reported the news.

Surpassing Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett at $25 million, Bosa's $27 million will make him the highest-paid defensive player in average per season, according to NFL Research. His $135 million sum trails only the Bears' Khalil Mack at $141 million for highest total among defenders, per NFL Research.

On Tuesday, Bosa reported right about the same time as he was announced at No. 34 of the NFL Top 100 and Tuesday most certainly was a representation of how highly the pass rusher is regarded and now paid.

Selected third in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bosa -- the older brother of 49ers defensive standout Nick Bosa -- was entering the final season of his rookie contract after four stellar years with the Chargers.

Thus far, Bosa has shined for the Chargers to the tune of two Pro Bowl selections following an AP Defensive Rookie of the Year accolade. Over four seasons so far, Bosa has 40 sacks, having tallied double-digit totals in three of four years, the only misstep coming in 2018 when he missed nine games.