Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 40-31: Saquon Barkley slides to No. 31

Barkley swiftly dodged excuses like an incoming LB, but it was clear he wasn’t right for much of the season. He returned three weeks after suffering an ankle sprain in Week 3 that was expected to keep him out up to eight weeks. It took a 92-yard effort in Week 17 to get him to 1,003 on the year, but, in doing so, he became the first Giants RB to begin his career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. An offseason of rest and rehab should result in the ever-competitive Barkley resembling his monstrous rookie form in no time.