Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 30-21: Recently traded Jamal Adams at No. 27

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2020 NFL season. From Sunday through Wednesday, NFL Media will reveal a new set of names from the "Top 100 Players of 2020." Check in here and on NFL Network each day at 8 p.m. ET to see where your favorite players rank.
Evans’ inclusion gives the Bucs two receivers in the top 50, which has to be music to TB12’s ears. In Week 10, Evans became the youngest player to reach 7,000 career receiving yards. Two weeks later, he secured yet another 1,000-yard season, joining Randy Moss as the only players to reach the mark in each of their first six seasons. His latest Pro Bowl campaign boosted him up 23 spots from 2018; imagine where he could end up after playing with a six-time champ?
Add Nelson to the list of Top 100 newcomers. The imposing back-to-back first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl talent again started all 16 games, played 1,042 snaps and showed tremendous discipline with just three penalties to his name. Per PFF, Nelson was one of nine linemen to not allow a sack. His presence also helped the Colts run game to its best season in recent memory.
He’s baaack. Year 9 was kind to Sherman, who accumulated 61 tackles (his most since 2013) along with 11 PBUs and three INTs (his most since 2016). It wasn’t until the NFC Championship Game that the 31-year-old was even beat on a deep pass; he made up for it with a game-sealing pick (on a deep pass) to send San Fran to SB LIV. Pretty sure Sherman would like to have a word with anyone who thought he wouldn't make the top 30 after last making it three seasons ago.
Not sure how many defensive backs possess the ability to earn 6.5 sacks, the most among DBs, and return an INT 61 yards to the house, but Adams did just that. The two-time Pro Bowler (and newest Seattle Seahawk) added 75 tackles, 13 QB hits, seven PBUs, two forced fumbles and a first-team All-Pro selection (the first of probably several) to his resume in the process. Job well done, Jamal, your excellent play was definitely noted.
Miller’s eight sacks and 46 tackles don’t exactly evoke memories of his days as a perennial top-15 selection but the pass-rushing powerhouse still managed to place among the NFL’s top disruptors. As surprising as it was to see Miller, who dropped 16 spots from 2019, not force a fumble for the first time, it was great to see him make his sixth straight Pro Bowl and join the exclusive 100-sack club with two takedowns in Week 4.
Does the two-time Pro Bowler have everybody’s attention now? Watt went from barely being ranked last year (No. 93) to skyrocketing into the top 25, the type of impressive jump that must run in the family. T.J., the youngest of the Watt trio, led the AFC in sacks (14.5), tied for the league lead in forced fumbles (eight) and recorded a career-high 36 QB hits and 14 TFL. The versatile edge rusher also nabbed two All-Pro selections and a third-place finish in DPOY voting.
Feed Zeke his fourth Top 100 nod in as many seasons. It was business as usual for Elliott as he rushed 301 times for 1,357 yards and 12 scores, his most TDs since Year 1. Those numbers, tacked on with his 420 receiving yards (54 catches), gave him the second-most scrimmage yards. He also tied with Nick Chubb (No. 36) for the second-most 100-plus rush yard games with seven. Maybe this'll be the Pro Bowl campaign that finally nets the 25-year-old workhorse the R.E.S.P.E.C.T he craves.
Somehow Jordan, who now has five Pro Bowl and two second-team All-Pro selections, keeps finding new gears to tap into. A mainstay along the Saints’ D-line, Jordan tallied a career-high 15.5 sacks (third-most in NFL) in 2019. His 83 pressures ranked just below No. 40 Danielle Hunter (88) and No. 48 Za’Darius Smith (93), per PFF. Mind you, he did this after playing a full slate for the eighth straight year. What a beast.
A shoulder injury in the opener kept Hill out until Week 6, but once he got going, he got going. He hauled in 58 catches for 860 yards and seven TDs in 12 games to lead the Chiefs WR corps; 2019 was the first time Hill wasn’t featured as a return man. His connection with Patrick Mahomes proved even more valuable in the postseason where he turned in the game of his life and led all WRs with 105 yards in a memorable comeback win in SB LIV. A great step in the direction Hill boldly predicts the franchise is headed.
Injuries likely prevented this from happening sooner, but Cook finally put it all together last year. Starting in 14 games, the third-year back rushed for 1,135 yards (250 carries); his 13 rush TDs ranked fourth in the NFL. Cook also ranked sixth in receiving yards (519) and 10th in receptions (53) among RBs. His impressive playoff debut against the Saints saw him earn 130 all-purpose yards and two scores in a win. Needless to say, the numbers proved that having one Cook in the kitchen should be enough for the Vikes moving forward.