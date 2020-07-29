Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 30-21: Recently traded Jamal Adams at No. 27

A shoulder injury in the opener kept Hill out until Week 6, but once he got going, he got going. He hauled in 58 catches for 860 yards and seven TDs in 12 games to lead the Chiefs WR corps; 2019 was the first time Hill wasn’t featured as a return man. His connection with Patrick Mahomes proved even more valuable in the postseason where he turned in the game of his life and led all WRs with 105 yards in a memorable comeback win in SB LIV. A great step in the direction Hill boldly predicts the franchise is headed.