Sunday, Jul 26, 2020 08:57 PM

Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 100-91: Waller, Carson make list for first time

Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It's that time of year again, whenwe learn who NFL players voted as the best of the best in the league. From Sunday through Wednesday, NFL Media will reveal a new set of names from the "Top 100 Players of 2020." Check in here and on NFL Network each day at 8 p.m. ET to see where your favorite players rank.

100
Lavonte David
Lavonte David
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · OLB

David ends a four-year absence in the Top 100 after leading the Bucs in tackles in 2019, which has been the case in seven of his eight seasons. David, who just eclipsed 1,000 career tackles, was ranked as high as No. 35 in 2014 after his only All-Pro season. 

99
Darren Waller
Darren Waller
Las Vegas Raiders · TE

After his first full season as a starter, Waller led the Raiders in receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,145). The 27-year-old proved his potential in 2019 and cracking the list for the first time is a deserving nod for one of the more endearing success stories in the NFL.

98
Brandon Brooks
Brandon Brooks
Philadelphia Eagles · OG

Brooks’ third consecutive Pro Bowl season has finally earned him a spot on the Top 100. The eight-year veteran hasn’t missed a regular-season start in those three years, but how the Eagles fare without him will be realized in 2020 after an offseason Achilles injury.

97
Budda Baker
Budda Baker
Arizona Cardinals · S

The NFL's leader in solo tackles (104) in 2019, Baker's debut on the Top 100 is a reassuring honor for him and the Cardinals. Baker, a versatile hybrid-type DB, moved to free safety in 2019 after starting out on the strong side and playing the nickel cornerback spot.

96
Chris Carson
Chris Carson
Seattle Seahawks · RB

Carson logged his second straight 1,000-plus-yard season and now joins the Top 100 for the first time. Carson has emerged as one of the toughest running backs to tackle in the NFL and the Seahawks have gotten a great return from their 2017 seventh-round pick.

95
Frank Clark
Frank Clark
Kansas City Chiefs · DE

Clark dropped 11 spots from last year, but his presence is monumental for the defending Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs acquired Clark from Seattle last offseason, and the veteran delivered in the playoffs, totaling 5.0 sacks, five tackles-for-loss, and seven QB hits in three games.

94
Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce
Philadelphia Eagles · C

The only center on this year's Top 100, Kelce notched his third consecutive First-Team All-Pro honor in 2019 and enters 2020 on a year-by-year basis after flirting with retirement. Kelce, 32, who has been the anchor of the Eagles' O-line the last nine seasons, was ranked No. 72 last year.

93
Allen Robinson
Allen Robinson
Chicago Bears · WR

Robinson posted a career-high 98 receptions in his second season with the Bears and makes a well-deserved return to the Top 100 after his No. 32 ranking in 2016. Robinson led the Bears in yards (1,147) and touchdowns (seven) and was the bright spot of an inconsistent offense. 

92
Darius Slay
Darius Slay
Philadelphia Eagles · CB

Slay makes his third straight appearance on the Top 100, dropping from last year's No. 86 ranking, but the shutdown corner may be re-energized in 2020 after frustrating years in Detroit. The Eagles filled a major need by trading for Slay in March and rewarded him with a $50 million contract.

91
Grady Jarrett
Grady Jarrett
Atlanta Falcons · DT

Jarrett set a career-high mark with 7.5 sacks in 2019, resulting in his first Pro Bowl nod and his debut on the NFL Top 100. The Falcons rewarded the mainstay of their defensive line last summer with a four-year, $68 million deal.

