Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 20-11: Tom Brady drops to No. 14

One of the newest faces of the league, Watson vaulted 31 spots up the list to come in at No. 20 and it’s arduous not to predict he’ll move up further in his burgeoning career. Watson dazzled again in 2019, racking up a second straight Pro Bowl bid as he led the Texans to a second consecutive AFC South title. This was a campaign of clutch performances for Watson, who rallied his squad to an eye-popping eight wins by seven points or less – and one more in the playoffs. Now, a pivotal season awaits as Watson, who accounted for 33 touchdowns and 4,271 yards of offense, will take to the field without DeAndre Hopkins and is also likely in line for a huge payday. Watson’s earned it, just like his ranking.