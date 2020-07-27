Top 100 Players of 2020, No. 90-81: Kyler Murray debuts

It's that time of year again, whenwe learn who NFL players voted as the best of the best in the league. From Sunday through Wednesday, NFL Media will reveal a new set of names from the "Top 100 Players of 2020." Check in here and on NFL Network each day at 8 p.m. ET to see where your favorite players rank.
Murray started all 16 games for the Cardinals as a rookie, throwing for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 544 yards and another four scores - all of which are Cardinals rookie records. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick became the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he looks to lead Arizona in a competitive NFC West in Year 2.
Kupp’s first full season back from a major knee injury lands him on the Top 100 for the first time. The Rams slot receiver caught 94 balls for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns -- all career-highs -- and provided a reassuring season that followed up his fantastic rookie campaign in 2017.
Smith enjoyed his first Pro Bowl season in 2019, but drops 28 spots from his No. 61 ranking in last year’s list. Smith proved himself durable in 2019, however, posting a career-high 142 tackles while starting all 16 games for the second year in a row.
The first Bills quarterback to make the Top 100, Allen does it after Year 2. Leading the Bills to the playoffs, Allen threw a career-high 20 touchdowns (3,089 yards) and made plays on the ground, accruing 510 yards and nine more TDs, which led all QBs in the NFL in 2019.
Making his debut on the Top 100, Humphrey earned First-Team All-Pro honors after a breakout season. The third-year pro had a nose for the ball in 2019, capturing three interceptions, forcing two fumbles and recovering three others, two of which ended with Humphrey celebrating in the end zone.
In his third consecutive year making the Top 100, Ertz dropped from last year's No. 40 ranking, but the tight end was appreciated more than ever after leading all Eagles receivers with 88 receptions, 916 yards and six touchdowns in a year when the Philly receiving corps was depleted with injuries.
Heyward had one of his best statistical seasons in 2019 -- his ninth year in the league. The 31-year-old produced nine sacks, 23 QB hits and 11 TFLs while posting a career-high 83 tackles. It resulted in Heyward’s second First-Team All-Pro honor and a four-spot improvement in the Top 100.
Kendricks might not have had his best year statistically in 2019, but his leadership was paramount. The middle linebacker excelled in pass coverage while providing a sure-tackling stalwart who energizes the Vikings’ defense. He was recognized with a First-Team All-Pro honor, and a well-deserved spot on the Top 100.
Ramczyk has become one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL just three years into his career. The Saints RT allowed zero sacks in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus, earning a First-Team All-Pro honor and his debut on the Top 100.
Much was made about his physique ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, but Metcalf proved he’s more than an Adonis with 58 receptions for 900 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie season. Metcalf already has established himself as a starting deep threat, providing exactly what Seattle needed from its second-round pick.