Monday, Jul 27, 2020 08:56 PM

Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 70-61: Ryan Tannehill ranks 68th

Quang M. Lam

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2020 NFL season. From Sunday through Wednesday, NFL Media will reveal a new set of names from the "Top 100 Players of 2020." Check in here and on NFL Network each day at 8 p.m. ET to see where your favorite players rank.

70
Fred Warner
Fred Warner
San Francisco 49ers · MLB

Warner began his NFL career with four consecutive games with at least 10 tackles. Last season, the BYU product recorded three sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown. Entering his third season, Warner has not missed a game and has amassed 242 tackles. The future is bright for this young man.

69
Larry Fitzgerald
Larry Fitzgerald
Arizona Cardinals · WR

Suiting up for his 17th season, Fitzgerald has made the Top 100 every year since it began in 2011. At 36, the longtime Cardinal still finished with 75 receptions for 804 yards last year. With young phenom Kyler Murray at quarterback, the savvy veteran should have another solid season.

68
Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill
Tennessee Titans · QB

The reigning Comeback Player of the Year, Tannehill resurrected his career while leading the slow-start Titans to the doorstep of the Super Bowl. His 117.5 passer rating led the league (fourth highest all-time). He also led all quarterbacks with "Under Pressure" metrics of Passer Rating and Completion Rate Above Expectation.

67
Demario Davis
Demario Davis
New Orleans Saints · OLB

Davis makes his debut in the Top 100 after an outstanding ‘19 season. The Arkansas State product recorded 108 tackles, four sacks, 12 passes defended and an interception in earning his first first-team All-Pro selection. A rock on defense, Davis has missed just one game in the last seven seasons.

66
Laremy Tunsil
Laremy Tunsil
Houston Texans · OT

After four seasons in the league, Tunsil makes his debut in the Top 100. The former Dolphins first-round pick earned a Pro Bowl nod in his first season in Houston. Tunsil has been an anchor on the Texans' offensive line and should only improve as he gets more comfortable with Deshaun Watson and the offense.

65
Tyler Lockett
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks · WR

As Russell Wilson’s favorite target, Lockett had 82 catches for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. Over the last two seasons, the Kansas State product has been targeted 180 times, scored 18 touchdowns, registered a catch rate of 78 percent and only recorded two drops.

64
Harrison Smith
Harrison Smith
Minnesota Vikings · FS

Since getting drafted by the Vikings in 2012, Smith has become a mainstay of their defense. He hasn't missed a Pro Bowl since 2014 and was selected to the All-Pro first team in 2017. The Notre Dame product added three interceptions last season to bring his career total to 23. He also made 85 tackles and forced three fumbles. 

63
Preston Smith
Preston Smith
Green Bay Packers · OLB

Smith might have spent his inaugural season in Green Bay playing second fiddle to fellow free-agent addition Za’Darius Smith, but he was an instrument of destruction in the pass rush. Smith started all 16 games last season and notched 12 sacks, good for eighth-most in the NFL.

62
David Bakhtiari
David Bakhtiari
Green Bay Packers · OT

Since becoming an unlikely starter as a rookie, Bakhtiari has grown into one of the NFL's premier offensive tackles. Equally adept at locking down the blindside and pulling on screens, Bakhtiari offers as complete a skill set as any offensive lineman in the league.

61
Jarvis Landry
Jarvis Landry
Cleveland Browns · WR

Even with Odell Beckham joining the Browns, Landry's second season in Cleveland was pretty similar to his previous five. It was his fifth straight 950-plus-yard season, his sixth straight 80-plus reception season and his sixth straight 110-plus target season. Another year of continuity with Baker Mayfield should only help the LSU product.

