Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 10-1: Lamar Jackson reigns supreme

Akin to the locomotive he often resembles on the gridiron, Henry has gained some steam and, from a No. 99 ranking last year, he’s moved up an astounding 89 spots. Impressive enough was Henry’s regular season, as he rumbled to the rushing title with 1,540 yards on a league-high 303 carries, putting together his second straight 1,000-yard campaign and earning his first Pro Bowl trip. However, it was in the postseason in which Henry left would-be tacklers in his wake and truly put the Titans on his back and took the NFL world on a ride. In huge upsets over the Patriots and Ravens, Henry rolled to 182 and 195 yards, respectively, becoming the first NFL player to tally 175-plus yards rushing twice in the same postseason as he carried Tennessee to its deepest playoff run since 2002. Over four seasons, including two playoff trips, Henry has totaled 13 100-yard games and the Titans are 13-0 in those tilts. In other words, as Henry goes, so too do the Titans.