Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 80-71: Josh Jacobs enters list

It's that time of year again, when we learn who NFL players voted as the best of the best in the league.From Sunday through Wednesday, NFL Media will reveal a new set of names from the "Top 100 Players of 2020." Check in here and on NFL Network each day at 8 p.m. ET to see where your favorite players rank.
Garrett recently signed a five-year extension with Cleveland that makes him the highest-paid defender in NFL history. Few defensive players have been as dominant as Garrett. Over the past three seasons, Garrett has averaged 0.82 sacks a game. Garrett recorded 10 sacks in 10 games last year before he season was cut short due to suspension.
After three seasons in Jacksonville, the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year was traded to Baltimore in March. His first nine years with the Cardinals included two Pro Bowls but not one season with at least 10 sacks. In his last three seasons as a Jaguar, Campbell compiled three Pro Bowl bids, a first-team All-Pro selection and 31.5 sacks.
A seven-time Pro Bowler and a member of the 2010's All-Decade Team, Smith is one of the best blocking offensive tackles to ever play the game. A nine-year veteran, he has twice made first-team All-Pro. In 13 games at left tackle last season, the USC product allowed just one sack.
Allen made his third consecutive Pro Bowl last season, playing in all 16 games. Over the last three seasons, the Cal product has averaged 101 catches, 1,263 yards and six touchdowns. It remains to be seen if losing Philip Rivers will hurt his numbers in 2020.
After dropping out of the Top 100 last year, Lattimore makes his return at No. 76. Lattimore, the 11th overall pick out of Ohio State back in 2017, has been voted to two Pro Bowls in his first three years. He was also selected as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Thomas is a complete game-changer on the back end of a defense, with ball-hawking skills and a penchant for big plays. After nine seasons in Seattle, Thomas joined the Ravens last year and recorded his first two career sacks. In his career, Thomas has compiled 713 tackles, 30 interceptions, 72 passes defended and countless highlight-reel plays.
Stanley makes his debut in the Top 100 after an outstanding fourth season in Baltimore. Pro Football Focus called the Notre Dame product “the best blocking tackle in the NFL.” Blocking for Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram, he was selected to the first team All-Pro and also made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season.
Cox drops 45 spots in the Top 100 after a disappointing season in Philadelphia. Coming off a career-high 10.5 sacks in 2018, Cox managed just 3.5 sacks last season as he battled injuries. He still was selected to the Pro Bowl, his fifth consecutive. Entering his ninth season, expect a healthy Cox to rebound.
As a rookie, Jacobs tallied over 1,300 yards from scrimmage and scored seven touchdowns before a shoulder injury ended his season. Pro Football Focus graded Jacobs out as the league's most elusive rusher to go with a top-five grade in yards after contact. Expect to see Jacobs make a jump to All-Pro-level production in Year 2.
After nine seasons in Tennessee, Casey was traded to Denver after making his fifth straight Pro Bowl. The 2011 third-round pick has been a rock over the past eight years, playing in 139 of a possible 144 games. Even as he approaches age 31, Casey remains one of the most consistent players at his position.