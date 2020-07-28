Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 60-51: Todd Gurley makes list after up-and-down year

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2020 NFL season. From Sunday through Wednesday, NFL Media will reveal a new set of names from the "Top 100 Players of 2020." Check in here and on NFL Network each day at 8 p.m. ET to see where your favorite players rank.
His career year has yet to net him a new contract, but he has the respect of his peers. Ryan makes his Top 100 debut after doing a bit of everything for the Titans last year, collecting 113 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 18 passes defensed, four interceptions and four forced fumbles.
His per-game output was significantly down across the board in 2019, no thanks to injuries and a lack of rapport with Baker Mayfield. OBJ remains one of the game’s biggest stars, but it’s been year four years now since he produced like one.
After years of high efficiency and consistency, Cousins seemingly exorcised some of those primetime demons and won his first playoff game. Is he good enough to lead the Vikings to more? His new extension and climb in the rankings suggest so.
Blame a four-game injury absence in the middle of the season for his drop in the rankings. Adams’ elite route running and hands cement his place among the game’s best receivers. The three-time Pro Bowler might be the best player Aaron Rodgers has ever thrown to.
The 49ers’ best defensive player over the past two seasons landed a new home and new contract this offseason, with the Colts willingly giving up a first-rounder for the former top-10 pick. His effectiveness as a pass rusher and versus the run netted him a second-team All-Pro nod in 2019.
He’s been the best right guard in football for several years running and doesn’t appear to be slowing down at age 29. Martin earned his fourth first-team All-Pro selection in 2019 and has made first or second team in all six of his seasons. Canton, anyone?
The Bills paid plenty to acquire the 26-year-old deep threat from the Vikings, who looks to be entering his prime. Diggs caught just 63 passes last year, down from 102 in 2018, but managed a career-best 1,130 yards. He might be the best WR yet to make a Pro Bowl.
After being traded for the second time in 17 months, this time from the Rams to Ravens, Peters played as well as ever. Peters recorded two pick-sixes and earned two All-Pro nods -- first-team DB and second-team CB. He’s back on this list for the fourth time in five years.
Don’t let traditional numbers deceive with this wrecking ball. Sure, he had fewer sacks last year (15.5 in 2018, 9.0 in 2019). But his impact on the Chiefs defense can’t be overstated, exemplified by him helping to force a turnover and deflecting three passes in Kansas City’s Super Bowl win.
The former Rams star begins the 2020 season as one of the league's more fascinating players. After producing like an MVP for two years, Gurley looked like a shell of himself in 2019. It leaves everyone, the Falcons especially, to wonder how healthy he actually was and will be.