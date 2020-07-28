Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 50-41: Prescott, Jimmy G make list

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2020 NFL season. From Sunday through Wednesday, NFL Media will reveal a new set of names from the "Top 100 Players of 2020." Check in here and on NFL Network each day at 8 p.m. ET to see where your favorite players rank.
Two seasons, two All-Pro selections for the Colts phenom, as well as seven interceptions, 12 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and 284 tackles. Leonard has already put together quite the resume. It might not be much longer before we’re calling him the best middle linebacker in the NFL.
In 2019, he picked up where he left off after the previous year’s midseason trade from the Raiders. At 26, he’s already a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the game’s top downfield receivers. The question is whether he can reach another level.
He makes his Top 100 debut following a breakout season that also earned him his first Pro Bowl. Smith has become a premier pass rusher, leading all players in total pressures and double-team percentage in 2019. Safe to say the Packers don’t regret splurging to steal him from the Ravens.
While another CB won DPOY in 2019, none were more dominant than White. He didn’t allow a touchdown in coverage despite 83 targets and also tied for the NFL lead in interceptions. Now he’s an All-Pro and Top 100 member
He’s back in the top 50 after being left off the list entirely the previous two years. Prescott had a career year on paper, even if it didn’t translate to more wins for the Cowboys. After not agreeing to an extension, 2020 sets up to be another prove-it year.
It was somewhat of another lost season for the three-time DPOY, as he missed eight games with a torn pectoral. When healthy, Watt wasn’t as dynamic as he’s been. Just two years ago, he returned from injury and produced an All-Pro season. Can he do it again?
The 30-year-old Ingram continues to age exceptionally for a running back, posting another 1,000-yard season and averaging 5.0 yards per carry while serving as the yang to Lamar Jackson’s yin. He might not be his team’s best rusher, but proved indispensable to the league’s top rushing outfit.
Supporters say he answered many questions in his first full season, falling just short of 4,000 passing yards and winning the Super Bowl. Skeptics point to his penchant for turning the ball over and Kyle Shanahan’s prolific system. Is Jimmy G underrated or overrated? The question remains.
A preeminent all-purpose weapon since Day 1, Kamara’s made three Pro Bowls in three seasons. His foray as a feature back produced mixed results in 2019, but he was still good for 80 catches. After seeing his yards per touch decline two years straight, is he due for a breakout?
He’s still without an NFL home, but makes the list for the fourth consecutive year, experiencing a significant rise despite diminished production. There are times when Clowney looks like the most dominant edge rusher in the league. Just imagine if he played to that potential for an entire season.