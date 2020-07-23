Tyreek Hill: Chiefs eyeing seven Super Bowl titles, chasing Jordan

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't shy about talking about becoming the next NFL dynasty.

Patrick Mahomes discussed the idea when signing his massive contract extension. Chris Jones upped the ante by suggesting the Chiefs would "bring not one, not two, not three, not four, but five-plus rings" to K.C. after he signed his big deal.

Now Tyreek Hill is pushing the expectations even higher. During an interview on ESPN, Hill suggested the number the Chiefs are shooting for is seven.

"Well, I'm not gonna say he's telling a fib," Hill said when asked about Jones' comments. "But Chris Jones, he's definitely -- he's definitely a man of his word, and we're definitely creating something special here in KC, so I don't see why not. Why say five? Why not go seven rings? Right now we're just chasing (Michael) Jordan, so that's what we do. So I'm going over five, and I'm saying seven."

Jordan won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. Among NFL franchises, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have six rings, while the Pittsburgh Steelers organization also owns six Lombardis.