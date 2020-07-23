Around the NFL

Thursday, Jul 23, 2020 02:17 PM

Tyreek Hill: Chiefs eyeing seven Super Bowl titles, chasing Jordan

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't shy about talking about becoming the next NFL dynasty.

Patrick Mahomes discussed the idea when signing his massive contract extension. Chris Jones upped the ante by suggesting the Chiefs would "bring not one, not two, not three, not four, but five-plus rings" to K.C. after he signed his big deal.

Now Tyreek Hill is pushing the expectations even higher. During an interview on ESPN, Hill suggested the number the Chiefs are shooting for is seven.

"Well, I'm not gonna say he's telling a fib," Hill said when asked about Jones' comments. "But Chris Jones, he's definitely -- he's definitely a man of his word, and we're definitely creating something special here in KC, so I don't see why not. Why say five? Why not go seven rings? Right now we're just chasing (Michael) Jordan, so that's what we do. So I'm going over five, and I'm saying seven."

Jordan won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. Among NFL franchises, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have six rings, while the Pittsburgh Steelers organization also owns six Lombardis.

After getting their first Super Bowl win, the expectations are high in Kansas City. With all the talent brought back, it's no surprise the Chiefs are bubbling with optimism about the future.

