Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 01:58 PM

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott tells critics to 'check the stats'

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Ezekiel Elliott just wants a little respect around here.

Elliott took to Twitter on Thursday to voice his displeasure with how he's being viewed by media members in relation to his counterparts in the NFL. It began with a simple question: Why can't we all shine?

"There are a lot of great backs in this league but I don't understand why the media has to talk down on my game just to uplift other backs," Elliott wrote on Twitter. "We all are talented football players and can ball."

Elliott then pointed to the numbers -- we checked, they're good -- before channeling his inner Birdman.

"Check the stats," he advised. "Since I entered this league I have dominated year in, year out. Put some RESPECT on my name."

Elliott followed that suggestion by pivoting between rappers with his next tweet, which also recommended a use of math.

"Women lie. Men lie," Elliott wrote, quoting the 2009 Yo Gotti song of the same name. "The stats don't. Go do your homework."

Although he provided the basic stats for us in the above tweet, let's get into the numbers. Elliott averaged a career-low 84.8 rushing yards per game and 111.1 scrimmage yards per game in 2019. His 22.2 touches per game were also the worst in his career.

By those numbers, he did take a step back, but that's not the entire picture. Because Elliott set the bar so high for himself in his first three seasons (including two campaigns with at least 15 games played), his most recent stats fall short of expectation. The difference, though, is the expectation for him is astronomically high.

Consider this: Elliott led the league in rushing in two of his first three seasons. He averaged at least 95 rushing yards per game in each of his first three seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in three of his first four seasons -- including his most recent campaign.

Elliott's elite play is almost old hat at this point, which is no fault of his own. The main reason we're seeing a difference in reputation is his team's overall performance, for which he's held perhaps disproportionately responsible.

After his holdout dragged into the final week before the regular season began, Elliott's Cowboys fell well short of expectations, missing the playoffs by failing to claim the throne of a very winnable NFC East. All of that drama was for nothing -- except a lucrative contract extension for Elliott -- in the eyes of the Dallas diehards who expect perennial postseason appearances.

The blame isn't to be placed on Elliott's shoulders. The running back registered his best Pro Football Focus grades of his career in both overall grade (77.2) and rushing grade (83.1) in 2019, marks that were better than those in either of his league-leading rushing seasons of 2016 and 2018. His 1,357 rushing yards were fourth-most in the NFL, and only Carolina's Christian McCaffrey had more scrimmage yards.

Elliott is still playing at an elite level. He's also got a ton of miles on him in a short amount of time. Elliott leads the NFL in touches (1,169), rushing yards (5,405) and scrimmage yards (7,024) since 2016, and ranks second only to Todd Gurley in rushing touchdowns (48) and scrimmage touchdowns (60) in that span. Since Elliott's arrival in 2016, the Cowboys have averaged 135.7 rushing yards per game, the third-best mark in the league.

By those marks, Elliott is one of the very best in the NFL. The problems lie elsewhere, and the stats indeed do not lie. If anything, Dallas fans should be encouraged by what appears to be fresh motivation for their stellar back. A division championship and a playoff win could go a long way toward ending any talk of disrespect.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, left, arrives before the local premiere of Amazon's "All Or Nothing, The Carolina Panthers" in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
news

Panthers owners pledge $250K to Johnson C. Smith University

Panthers owners David and Nicole Tepper have created a scholarship at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte to assist students facing financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pledge is for $250,000 and will benefit as many as 70 students.
Florida defensive back CJ Henderson takes up his position during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
news

Jaguars agree to terms with first-round pick CB CJ Henderson

The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a rookie contract with first-round draft pick cornerback CJ Henderson on Thursday.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) looks to take the handoff during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans beat the Ravens 28-12. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Derrick Henry: 'All for' new deal giving Titans room to add players

Echoing what Patrick Mahomes recently said after signing his big deal, Derrick Henry noted that if doing his extension -- which gave the Titans additional cap space -- allows the Titans to improve the roster elsewhere, even better.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Browns, 31-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Myles Garrett 'wants to lead Cleveland to that promised land'

Garrett became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history this week when he signed a five-year, $125 million contract with the Browns. His next goal is to lead Cleveland to a title.
NFLPA: 72 players tested positive for COVID-19, as of July 10
news

NFLPA: 72 players tested positive for COVID-19, as of July 10

The 72 positive COVID-19 tests represent roughly 2.5 percent of the rostered players. It's unclear, however, how many players have been tested at this point. 
Dak Prescott 'couldn't be happier' to play on tag with Cowboys
news

Dak Prescott 'couldn't be happier' to play on tag with Cowboys

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys couldn't agree on a long-term deal before Wednesday's deadline. But don't expect a disgruntled Dak in 2020. 
Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Seattle. The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks, 27-13. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Kenyan Drake 'not too concerned' about extension in Arizona

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake will be playing under the transition tag this season, saying a contract extension will "come in due time."
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson runs the ball after a catch against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Allen Robinson hasn't heard from Bears about contract extension

Entering the final year of his contract, Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has said he wants to stay in Chicago.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands on the sidelines during the National Anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Chicago. The Bears won 31-24. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys don't agree to long-term deal before deadline

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will play the 2020 season on the franchise tag after the two sides failed to come to an agreement on a long-term deal ahead of Wednesday's deadline.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
news

Jaguars turned down Ngakoue deal that included Pro Bowler

The Jacksonville Jaguars have parried all offers for Yannick Ngakoue thus far. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the Jags have received multiple offers for the pass rusher, but not enough value to deal a player of his caliber, per sources informed of the situation.
NFL owners to have call Friday related to labor disagreements
news

NFL owners to have call Friday related to labor disagreements

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the NFL sent a counterproposal to the NFLPA Tuesday evening that didn't budge on several key points. The league maintains it wants to play two preseason games, while a positive test for COVID-19 will not be covered by injury protections, and there will not be daily testing.
