Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa among NFL's top 10 disruptors of 2019

Sixth?! Aaron Donald is sixth on this list?! I can hear it now and I understand your grief, so spare my Twitter mentions. Donald played more total snaps (882) than anyone else on this list, so it's inevitable that his disruption rate is going to be slightly lower. We're ranking these players with disruption rate taking precedence over everything else, so that's why he ranks in the bottom half. But it was also a surprise to me when I started to pore over these stats following the conclusion of the regular season to see someone else (Za'Darius Smith) had actually registered more disruptions than Donald, who usually dominates that category on an annual basis. Donald is still supremely effective, and his 267 QB pressures since 2016 are the most in the NFL in that span. His 69 QB pressures were second most in the NFL in 2019, and his pressure percentage (13.5%) was the highest among interior linemen with a minimum of 300 pass rushes (a key difference in baseline than that of Smith, who played on the interior less frequently than Donald). The five-time All-Pro is still fantastic and an absolute nightmare to stop. Don't take his ranking here as me saying anything less.