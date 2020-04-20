Around the NFL

Yannick Ngakoue feuds with Tony Khan on Twitter

Published: Apr 20, 2020 at 07:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Jaguars' offseason of change continued with Monday's revelation that they have been talking about tradingLeonard Fournette, and he's not the only player potentially on the move.

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has made it clear he wants out of Jacksonville, but his only path to another team will be via trade after the team franchise tagged him earlier this offseason. Things have gone quiet on that front, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who reported the Jaguars have had trade talks, but no offers.

If the Jaguars hope to move Ngakoue for 2020 draft picks, they'll have to do so before the draft begins Thursday night. Such a deal would require a trade, a contract and a signed tender before the start of the draft, Pelissero said, further adding to the hurdles that need to be cleared in order to executive a swap.

Ngakoue has not been shy about his desire to leave for another team. He further escalated his attempts to force his way out Monday in a Twitter exchange with Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan, starting his rant with a #FREEYANN tweet before directly engaging Khan.

The back-and-forth with Khan included an expression of gratitude for Ngakoue's services and an explanation of how the Jaguars are going about looking at moving him, to which Ngakoue responded "Just trade me. I don't need the speech" to which Khan replied with a reference to a need for better compensation, finishing with "I'm sure you're really driving up the price today (by the way)."

Ngakoue has expressed his want to leave prior, but Monday marked a new level of public frustration. With his chances of being dealt for a package of picks dwindling by the hour, the frustration is understandable. We'll see if Monday's bickering leads to anything.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 25

Two Cowboys wide receivers, James Washington and rookie Jalen Tolbert, did not participate in team drills during the first day of OTA workouts due to injury.

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's absence from OTAs: 'It's for him to talk about'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh fielded questions about Lamar Jackson's contract situation and absence from OTAs on Wednesday as the QB's future in Baltimore remains unsecured.

news

Colin Kaepernick working out for Raiders on Wednesday

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season, is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

49ers DL Javon Kinlaw has profane verbal confrontation with local reporter

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw had a verbal confrontation with a local reporter Tuesday night after calling into the reporter's YouTube channel.

news

Buccaneers LB Devin White: 'It's Super Bowl or nothing' for Tampa Bay in 2022

Forty days and 40 nights without Tom Brady were more than enough for the Buccaneers to gain perspective. It's now or never for Tampa Bay.

news

Ron Rivera plans to use 'plethora' of running backs to Commanders' advantage in 2022

The Washington Commanders have a plethora of capable running backs. In fact, that's the term coach Ron Rivera used to describe the room this week. It's likely there isn't enough room for all of them, but Rivera sees value in having multiple options. Above all, Washington isn't planning on becoming a squad that leans on one ballcarrier.

news

Tyreek Hill hypes his QB Tagovailoa: He throws 'one of the prettiest balls I've ever caught'

Tyreek Hill might want to consider adding a new title to his resume: Tua Tagovailoa's hype man. Hill has fought back against those who wonder whether Tagovailoa is worthy of being a franchise quarterback, and remains convinced he's playing with a quality QB.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold entering 2022 with 'a little more edge'

Sam Darnold's debut season as a Panther didn't go as anyone in Charlotte had hoped, and nothing is guaranteed going into year two. But according to Panthers' head coach Matt Rhule, the quarterback is working harder than ever to prove he's worth the starting job.

news

'Good Morning Football' wins Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Show; one of eight Emmys won for NFL Media

"Good Morning Football's" Sports Emmys win for Outstanding Studio Show -- Daily was one of eight Emmys hauled in by NFL Media on Tuesday.

news

Steelers officially name Omar Khan new general manager

Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan has been named the Steelers' new general manager. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news Tuesday night, and the team confirmed Wednesday.

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo's offseason shoulder surgery put trade talks on hold

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan coach told reporters on Tuesday that Jimmy Garoppolo's offseason shoulder surgery has effectively put trade talks on hold.

news

Steelers general manager hire should come by end of week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up their general manager search and an announcement should come by the end of the week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW