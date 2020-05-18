Michael Thomas, Tyler Lockett among 10 best pass-catchers of '19

The vet, who signed with the Saints this offseason, has been doing this for some time now, but 2019 was truly a rare achievement. Sanders played in the Hall of Fame Game with the Broncos, adding another week to his already long season, got traded before Denver's bye week but after San Francisco's week off, and then helped the 49ers all the way to the Super Bowl. He got exactly one (1) week off of football, the wild-card bye the 49ers earned with their regular-season mark. And through all of that, Sanders posted a +7.2 percent catch-rate difference, broke 850 receiving yards and did so while fighting through press coverage on nearly 30 percent of all routes run. He was targeted in a tight window 20.6 percent of the time while covering an average of 23.5 yards per route run. For those keeping score at home, Sanders ran 481 routes and covered 11,303.5 yards, while calling two different cities home, wearing two different uniforms and catching passes from two different quarterbacks (Joe Flacco and Jimmy Garoppolo). Had Denver's quarterback situation broken down earlier, that number could have escalated to four (Brandon Allen and Drew Lock saw starts in Denver after Sanders' departure). That +7.2 percent catch-rate difference is starting to look mighty impressive.