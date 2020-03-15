Jaguars to trade DE Calais Campbell to Ravens

Campbell was due to account for $17.5 million of Jacksonville's cap in 2020, and with the Jaguarsowning just $14 million in projected space after tagging fellow edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue (per Over The Cap), it was time to trim salary somewhere. They're doing so by shipping out perhaps the most important player to the franchise in the last five years, a tough decision to make but a wise one in the long run.