Lamar Jackson, Dalvin Cook among NFL's 10 most explosive runners

If last week's first three deep dives into Next Gen Stats whet your appetite, we have an advanced metrics treat for you with this piece.

Explosive running is desired by every single talent evaluator at every level of football. As they say, speed kills. Entire college football conferences (hello, SEC) are built on this principle, and it's no surprise that the NFL is chock full of the best of these types of runners.

When one thinks of explosive runners, one tends to think of the running back position, but our leader -- by a WIDE margin -- in this examination of the NFL's most explosive runners is a quarterback, and when you see who it is (no peeking!) you won't be surprised. He did win Most Valuable Player, after all. (And, yes, is mentioned in the headline.)

Before we dive in, we need to explain the criteria. And before you read any further or sprint to Twitter to mention me with your displeasure, the following paragraph is the most important of this entire post.

This is more complicated than last week's exploration, because it doesn't rely on one simple differential to define efficiency or effectiveness over the large sample size of an NFL season. In order to find our top 10, we needed to first establish relative volume by limiting our field to those who logged a minimum of 100 carries in 2019. The reason: Explosiveness, by nature, can't be defined by one statistic. It's a combination of blinding speed and productivity. What's the point of breaking 15 mph if you're not also gaining adequate yardage?

Speaking of 15 mph, that will be our final determining statistic. But before we use that metric -- specifically, the percentage of runs on which the ball-carrier reached or exceeded 15 mph -- we need to separate further by another key indicator of explosiveness: distance covered. For this, we'll institute a baseline for 10-plus-yard runs. The magic number: 20.

In review, here are our three key criteria:

A minimum of 100 carries in 2019

At least 20 carries of 10-plus yards

The defining metric: percentage of runs of 15-plus mph

Before listing these top 10 -- I know, you're getting impatient -- here's an important disclosure for you angry tweeters. The following players barely missed the mark but would have landed among this group if the 10-plus-yard runs minimum was dropped to, say, 15: Matt Breida (18 runs of 10-plus yards), Josh Allen (17), Alvin Kamara (19), Austin Ekeler (15), Alexander Mattison (15) and Miles Sanders (16). Those clamoring for Nick Chubb should know that, while he had 39 runs of 10-plus yards, his 15-plus mph run percentage fell below the top 10 at 12.4 percent, partially as a result of his nearly 300 carries. The same goes for Ezekiel Elliott (who posted a mark of 11.3%), Derrick Henry (14.9%) and Saquon Barkley (15.7%) .